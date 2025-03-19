VR technology transforms carer training in SA

Cutting-edge virtual reality technology is being used to help develop and build the confidence of South Australia’s foster carers.

The technology, usually used for video games, includes high-tech audio-visual goggles or headsets linked to a computer or console.

The headsets help carers build an understanding of the possible behaviour of children and young people who have experienced trauma - and how best to respond - by immersing them in the child’s experiences from the point of view of the child.

This unique training is being implemented by Key Assets Australia who partner with and are supported by the Malinauskas Labor Government to provide care services to families, including foster carers, and disability support services to children, young people and their families across Australia.

Key Assets Australia considers it a valuable tool to assist carers, particularly those who care for children with disabilities and significant experiences of trauma.

The system, produced by British company Cornerstone, includes dozens of modules comprising of five or six training videos or vignettes viewed through the VR goggles.

Users navigate through the virtual world using head movements and their eyes, opening doors or scrolling menus by simply glancing at what they want to do.

The system trains users starting with simple, calming scenarios, allowing carers to explore peaceful and stress-free virtual environments.

The vignettes then explore the experiences of children and young people affected by domestic, family and sexual violence, emotional abuse, substance use, abuse via social media, grooming, peer pressure and illegal behaviours. The modules test carers and other professionals including teachers and child protection and family support workers on how they navigate and respond to these challenges.

The training modules explore the impact of trauma across life stages, including the challenges faced at school, interactions with others including authority figures and most importantly trauma-informed responses from carers and others including adults in caregiving or authority roles.

Carers can gain a greater appreciation and empathy for what a child or young person has been through which leads to a deeper understanding of why children may respond the way they do.

This new immersive training experience is hoped to stimulate important conversations amongst carers and social workers about unconscious bias and to challenge dated belief systems.

The new training has already been used by carers in South Australia’s child protection and family support system. Retired teacher Louise, who has cared for 10-year-old Jack since he was three, said the VR system was helping her support his disabilities which include ADHD, speech, language and cognitive disabilities and fine motor issues stemming from a chromosomal disorder.

She said the modules about social media and autism particularly helped her see the world as Jack sees it.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

I am so impressed by this creativity and innovation; it will support carers to provide children and young people who have experienced trauma the best possible care.

This technology will transform the way carers interact with and support children who have experienced trauma. By deepening their understanding of these children's needs and why particular behaviours may be exhibited, we can create safer, more nurturing environments that help the young people who most need support to thrive.

I commend Key Assets Australia for their innovation and wholeheartedly thank them for their commitment to providing high-quality services to children, young people, and their families. And I thank every carer who so generously offers love, care and support to children and young people and who take the time to learn how they can best offer support.

Attributable to Louise, foster carer who has cared for 10-year-old Jack since he was 3yo

The goggles provide information that I would normally get through a training session.

But they give a total experience – I’m seeing things through his eyes; I’m experiencing what he’s experiencing. I’m experiencing it, rather than just reading about it.

The video about social media and grooming was a totally immersive experience about how children are trapped.

It showed me how easily they can be under threat and reinforced to me just how careful I have to be, because he is sooo vulnerable. I can just see Christopher saying ‘oooh, I’ve got a friend’.

Attributable to Lana Valenta, Key Assets Australia Supporting Social Worker

This system can be used with both new carers and for carer improvement.

Some of the videos can be really confronting but that helps the carers understand.

It could be used with anyone though, including teachers and social workers. I wish we had more modules.

I can also sit with the carer and watch the videos at the same time, and then talk about the issues raised.

Attributable to Key Assets Australia State Director Michael Ainsworth

Being a carer is incredibly rewarding, but it also comes with challenges - particularly when responding to trauma-based behaviours in children and young people.

Our Virtual Reality training reassures carers that they aren’t doing anything wrong; rather, they are witnessing the impact of trauma on a child’s responses.

This technology equips carers with the tools to better understand and support children, strengthen their connections, and help the children to respond to their trauma-based responses.