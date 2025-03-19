Why advance care planning matters for everyone, regardless of age

Release date: 19/03/25

South Australians of all ages including young people are being encouraged to make their advance health care decisions known.

Annaliese Holland, a young South Australian living with a debilitating disease, is a powerful example of why young people should consider making plans about their future healthcare and legal matters.

At just 25 years old, Annaliese’s health struggles have been profound. Now terminal, she relies on drip feeding and is facing major surgery next week. She never imagined having to deal with such confronting decisions at such a young age. But she didn’t want her loved ones to be left guessing about her wishes.

But even for Annaliese and her family, the discussion is still difficult, and it never gets any easier. That’s why she’s urging everyone to have that conversation as often as possible, to make it more accepted.

Advance care planning includes important documents such as an Advance Care Directive, Enduring Power of Attorney, Will, and Organ Donor Registration. Having these in place ensures your wishes are clear and can significantly ease the burden on loved ones during difficult times.

It’s never too early to begin planning. Taking these steps empowers individuals to retain control over their healthcare, legal, financial, and personal decisions.

Advance Care Planning Week, running until 23 March 2025, aims to raise awareness of these essential tools.

Through the Plan Ahead initiative, South Australians are encouraged to complete four crucial documents.

Advance Care Directive – Outlines wishes for healthcare, lifestyle, and accommodation decisions.

– Outlines wishes for healthcare, lifestyle, and accommodation decisions. Enduring Power of Attorney – Designates someone to manage financial and legal affairs if you become incapacitated.

– Designates someone to manage financial and legal affairs if you become incapacitated. Will – Ensures property and possessions are distributed to chosen individuals after death.

– Ensures property and possessions are distributed to chosen individuals after death. Organ and Tissue Donor Registration – Makes your wishes known regarding organ donation.

An Advance Care Directive is a free legal form that allows anyone over the age of 18 to:

Record their healthcare, living arrangements, and end-of-life preferences.

Appoint one or more substitute decision-makers to make these decisions on their behalf if they’re unable to do so themselves.

Links to the relevant websites can be found here.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

These conversations might not be easy but they are so important. I encourage South Australians of all ages to talk with their families about their future healthcare and legal wishes.

Planning ahead can make difficult times easier and bring peace of mind for individuals and their loved ones. I thank Annaliese for her powerful advocacy and sharing her story to help others.

Attributable to Nat Cook

Planning ahead isn't just for the elderly—life can change unexpectedly, and having a plan in place means less stress for you, your family, and your healthcare team.

Make sure your voice is heard, even when you can't speak for yourself. It's your future – take control of it, no matter your age.

Young people like Annaliese are incredibly brave to speak out on a topic that’s often avoided. But that’s exactly why it’s so important.

Attributable to Annaliese Holland

Even though I’ve been facing these health struggles for a long time, my family still find it difficult to have these discussions. No one wants to face their mortality, but this is why it’s so important to normalise these conversations.

I never imagined I would be in this situation at my age, but life can change unexpectedly. That’s why it’s so important for young people to have their health wishes known and documented.

You never know when something unfortunate will happen, and you don't want your loved ones to be left wondering what decisions to make on your behalf.