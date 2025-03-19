Free Gather Round buses as international hotel chain partners on luxury Barossa resort

Release date: 19/03/25

Footy fans heading to the Barossa for AFL Gather Round can take advantage of free hop-on-hop-off bus services operating throughout the event with three dedicated ‘Bounce Around the Barossa’ loops connecting 45 local businesses and towns across the iconic wine region.

Special AFL Gather Round associated events will be hosted at selected venues, including Barossa Distilling Co, Artisans of the Barossa, Barossa Valley Cheese Company, and Seppeltsfield Wines, providing unique experiences that showcase the best of the region.

The ‘Bounce Around the Barossa’ shuttle service will operate daily from Thursday, 10 April to Sunday, 13 April, ensuring accessibility beyond just Barossa match days.

The services, which are free for AFL Gather Round ticket holders, will operate from 9:45am each day, with the final loop departing at 5pm.

The release of the routes comes as IHG Hotels and Resorts is today named as the operating partner of an exciting 150 room luxury resort, proposed for the Barossa Valley near Lyndoch.

The InterContinental Barossa Resort & Spa development by the Strategic Alliance consortium includes breathtaking views of the nation’s most iconic wine region, and also includes a premium restaurant and function facilities, wellness/spa, pool and gym.

The $100 million resort has a two-year construction timeframe and, subject to planning approvals, is forecast to open in 2028 with more than 350 jobs during construction and 120 ongoing jobs upon completion.

Once operating, the InterContinental Barossa Resort & Spa would create $70 - $100 million in annual economic benefits to the region.

IHG Hotels and Resorts is one of the world’s signature hotel companies, with hotels spanning the globe including the InterContinental Adelaide.

For further details on Bounce Around the Barossa, including route maps and schedules for the Bounce Around the Barossa loops, visit southaustralia.com.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Bounce Around the Barossa is a great way to see the best of the Barossa, free for Gather Round ticket holders from Thursday to Sunday.

We want people to come – not just for the footy – but to experience the fun atmosphere right across the region.

With AFL Gather Round set to place the eyes of Australia on this magnificent wine region, more luxury accommodation is going to be needed, and to that end the proposed InterContinental Barossa Resort & Spa is a big vote of confidence.

It is great to see the InterContinental brand being associated with this proposed development, which means that if approved, it immediately becomes part of a global network with an enormous customer base.

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

This is an exciting proposed development for tourism in the Barossa, and for South Australia more broadly.

The Barossa is a key drawcard for South Australia, with over 768,000 visitor nights in the last year – with 35% of those coming from interstate and 10% coming from overseas.

What is clear is that the Barossa needs more luxury accommodation to attract interstate and overseas guests who are seeking high-end, authentic Barossa experiences.

Attributable to Matthew Tripolone, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Australasia & Pacific

We could not be more delighted to announce the expansion of the InterContinental portfolio and we’re so pleased to be embarking on a partnership with the Strategic Alliance team to bring one of the world’s most recognised brands to the Barossa.

We have been looking to expand our presence in South Australia, and we know there’s strong demand for an international luxury hotel in the Barossa region.

Attributable to David Cook, Director of Strategic Alliance

We are very pleased to be partnering with the iconic InterContinental brand and thank them for their shared vision in our Barossa project.

We look forward to our continued positive engagement with IHG and the Barossa, as our team works closely with them in unlocking this opportunity and bringing this project to fruition.