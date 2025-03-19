Asthma and COPD Drugs Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% and will Reach USD 73.98 billion by 2032

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market

The prevalence of asthma and COPD are the major factors contributing to market growth. According to a report published by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation

US, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asthma and COPD Drugs Market is experiencing steady growth due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases worldwide. Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are chronic respiratory conditions that require long-term management, driving demand for effective medications. The market encompasses a range of drug classes, including bronchodilators, corticosteroids, leukotriene antagonists, and monoclonal antibodies, which help manage symptoms and improve patients' quality of life. Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Growth size was valued at USD 37.31 billion in 2023. The asthma and COPD drugs market industry is projected to grow from USD 40.25 Billion in 2024 to USD 73.98 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).Get Free Sample PDF Copy of This Report - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8749 Top Asthma and COPD Drugs Market CompaniesTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)GSK plc (UK)Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)AstraZeneca (UK)Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)Sanofi (France)Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)BD (US)Merck & Co., Inc (US)Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (US)The prevalence of asthma and COPD are the major factors contributing to market growth. According to a report published by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America in June 2020, 1 in 13 Americans has asthma. Moreover, according to the Global Disease Burden in 2019, around 263 million people suffered from asthma across the globe. It is a reason for major disease burden, including both a decline in quality of life and premature death among the population. Globally, asthma is rated 24th among the leading causes of breathing with disability as well as 34th the leading causes of burden of diseases, as measured by debility adapted life years.Buy Now - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8749 Industry Detailed Segmentation:Asthma and COPD drugs Market SegmentationAsthma and COPD Drugs Disease OutlookCOPDAsthmaAsthma and COPD Drugs Product OutlookLong-term Asthma Control MedicationsCombination DrugsSeretide/AdvairSymbicortRelvar/Breo ElliptaFlutiformDuleraOthersAnticholinergicsSpirivaOthersInhaled CorticosteroidsPulmicortFloventQvarOthersLong-acting Beta AgonistsTheophyllineOthersQuick-Relief MedicationsShort-acting beta agonistsVentolinProAirOthersIpratropium bromide (Atrovent)Oral and Intravenous CorticosteroidsOthersAsthma and COPD Drugs Route of Administration OutlookInhaledOralOthers (Intravenous, Subcutaneous)Asthma and COPD Drugs Distribution Channel OutlookRetail PharmaciesHospital PharmaciesOnline PharmaciesAsthma and COPD drugs Regional OutlookNorth AmericaUSCanadaEuropeGermanyFranceUKItalySpainRest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaJapanIndiaAustraliaSouth KoreaRest of Asia-PacificMiddle East and AfricaMiddle EastAfricaThe Asthma and COPD Drugs Market segmentation is based on distribution channel that includes hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and Online Pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment has dominated the market in 2022 due to the increasing number of retail pharmacies in comparison to hospital pharmacies makes it more convenient for patients to buy drugs. In 2016, the number of stores of the top 10 retail pharmacies was about 31,053 in the United States. Furthermore, asthma and COPD patients generally do repeat purchases in retail pharmacies after the doctors have prescribed the drug.Read More Details - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/asthma-copd-drugs-market-8749 Key Benefits:The Asthma and COPD Drugs Market offers several key benefits that drive its growth and importance in healthcare:Improved Patient Outcomes – Advanced medications help manage symptoms, reduce exacerbations, and enhance the quality of life for patients suffering from asthma and COPD.Wide Range of Treatment Options – The market provides diverse drug classes, including bronchodilators, corticosteroids, and biologics, catering to different severity levels of respiratory diseases.Technological Advancements – Innovations in inhalation therapies, biologics, and personalized medicine are improving treatment efficacy and reducing side effects.Growing Market Demand – The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases due to pollution, smoking, and lifestyle factors ensures a continuous demand for effective medications.Expanding Healthcare Access – Emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, are experiencing better healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness, boosting market growth.Regulatory Approvals and R&D Investments – Pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in research and development, leading to new drug approvals and improved treatment options.Reduction in Hospitalizations – Effective management of asthma and COPD with proper medications helps reduce emergency hospital visits and healthcare costs.More Related Reports:Peralldehyde Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/peralldehyde-market-37103 Perfusion System Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/perfusion-system-market-43691 Period Balm Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/period-balm-market-37108 Peripheral Stent Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/peripheral-stent-market-39271 Pet Cancer Therapeutic Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pet-cancer-therapeutic-market-37119 Pet Care and Service Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pet-care-service-market-43378 PET and CT Scanner Device Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pet-ct-scanner-device-market-29389 Pet Scanner Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pet-scanner-market-29439 About Market Research Future:At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.