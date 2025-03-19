Asthma and COPD Drugs Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% and will Reach USD 73.98 billion by 2032

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market

The prevalence of asthma and COPD are the major factors contributing to market growth. According to a report published by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation

US, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asthma and COPD Drugs Market is experiencing steady growth due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases worldwide. Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are chronic respiratory conditions that require long-term management, driving demand for effective medications. The market encompasses a range of drug classes, including bronchodilators, corticosteroids, leukotriene antagonists, and monoclonal antibodies, which help manage symptoms and improve patients' quality of life.

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Growth size was valued at USD 37.31 billion in 2023. The asthma and COPD drugs market industry is projected to grow from USD 40.25 Billion in 2024 to USD 73.98 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of This Report - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8749

Top Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Companies

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)

GSK plc (UK)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

Sanofi (France)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

BD (US)

Merck & Co., Inc (US)

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (US)

The prevalence of asthma and COPD are the major factors contributing to market growth. According to a report published by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America in June 2020, 1 in 13 Americans has asthma. Moreover, according to the Global Disease Burden in 2019, around 263 million people suffered from asthma across the globe. It is a reason for major disease burden, including both a decline in quality of life and premature death among the population. Globally, asthma is rated 24th among the leading causes of breathing with disability as well as 34th the leading causes of burden of diseases, as measured by debility adapted life years.

Buy Now - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8749

Industry Detailed Segmentation:

Asthma and COPD drugs Market Segmentation

Asthma and COPD Drugs Disease Outlook

COPD

Asthma

Asthma and COPD Drugs Product Outlook

Long-term Asthma Control Medications

Combination Drugs

Seretide/Advair

Symbicort

Relvar/Breo Ellipta

Flutiform

Dulera

Others

Anticholinergics

Spiriva

Others

Inhaled Corticosteroids

Pulmicort

Flovent

Qvar

Others

Long-acting Beta Agonists

Theophylline

Others

Quick-Relief Medications

Short-acting beta agonists

Ventolin

ProAir

Others

Ipratropium bromide (Atrovent)

Oral and Intravenous Corticosteroids

Others

Asthma and COPD Drugs Route of Administration Outlook

Inhaled

Oral

Others (Intravenous, Subcutaneous)

Asthma and COPD Drugs Distribution Channel Outlook

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Asthma and COPD drugs Regional Outlook

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Asthma and COPD Drugs Market segmentation is based on distribution channel that includes hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and Online Pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment has dominated the market in 2022 due to the increasing number of retail pharmacies in comparison to hospital pharmacies makes it more convenient for patients to buy drugs. In 2016, the number of stores of the top 10 retail pharmacies was about 31,053 in the United States. Furthermore, asthma and COPD patients generally do repeat purchases in retail pharmacies after the doctors have prescribed the drug.

Read More Details - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/asthma-copd-drugs-market-8749

Key Benefits:

The Asthma and COPD Drugs Market offers several key benefits that drive its growth and importance in healthcare:

Improved Patient Outcomes – Advanced medications help manage symptoms, reduce exacerbations, and enhance the quality of life for patients suffering from asthma and COPD.

Wide Range of Treatment Options – The market provides diverse drug classes, including bronchodilators, corticosteroids, and biologics, catering to different severity levels of respiratory diseases.

Technological Advancements – Innovations in inhalation therapies, biologics, and personalized medicine are improving treatment efficacy and reducing side effects.

Growing Market Demand – The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases due to pollution, smoking, and lifestyle factors ensures a continuous demand for effective medications.

Expanding Healthcare Access – Emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, are experiencing better healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness, boosting market growth.

Regulatory Approvals and R&D Investments – Pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in research and development, leading to new drug approvals and improved treatment options.

Reduction in Hospitalizations – Effective management of asthma and COPD with proper medications helps reduce emergency hospital visits and healthcare costs.

More Related Reports:

Peralldehyde Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/peralldehyde-market-37103

Perfusion System Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/perfusion-system-market-43691

Period Balm Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/period-balm-market-37108

Peripheral Stent Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/peripheral-stent-market-39271

Pet Cancer Therapeutic Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pet-cancer-therapeutic-market-37119

Pet Care and Service Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pet-care-service-market-43378

PET and CT Scanner Device Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pet-ct-scanner-device-market-29389

Pet Scanner Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pet-scanner-market-29439

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Market Research Future
Market Research Future
+ +1 855-661-4441
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% and will Reach USD 73.98 billion by 2032

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Market Research Future
Market Research Future
+ +1 855-661-4441
Company/Organization
Market Research Future
99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor
New York, New York, 10013
United States
+919595392885
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/about-us

More From This Author
Mycoplasma Testing Market Size, Growth Drivers and Global Forecast 2032 | At a Thriving CAGR of 11.45%
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Market Size, Growth Drivers Forecast 2032 | At a Thriving CAGR of 10.51%
Building Analytic Market to Hit $18.5 Billion By 2035, Growth Opportunities in Building Analytics Industry
View All Stories From This Author