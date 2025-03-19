ELTFV Exchange Expands into the European Market, Actively Adhering to MiCA Regulations

DENVER, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the imminent implementation of the European Union Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, new regulatory rules are set to accelerate sustained investment in cryptocurrency trading systems. In this evolving regulatory environment, ELTFV Exchange is actively expanding into the European market by establishing localized compliance teams in key regional hubs to better meet the regulatory requirements and trading needs of European users.

The EU MiCA regulation is regarded as one of the most comprehensive cryptocurrency regulatory frameworks globally. Its core objective is to provide a unified legal framework for the crypto-asset industry, thereby enhancing market transparency, protecting investor interests, and preventing financial crimes. MiCA mandates that trading platforms strictly comply with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CTF) requirements while ensuring the safety of user funds. This necessitates that cryptocurrency exchanges upgrade their technological infrastructure, strengthen data protection, and enhance compliance audits.

Adhering to its long-standing commitment to user security and compliance-driven operations, ELTFV Exchange is proactively addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by MiCA. The platform is gradually building compliance teams across major European markets. These teams, composed of experienced legal, financial, and technical experts, are dedicated to ensuring that all aspects of the platform operations align with the latest EU regulatory requirements.

To better serve European users, ELTFV Exchange plans to launch more innovative financial products that comply with MiCA regulations in the near future, including stablecoins and tokenized assets. This initiative will not only expand the platform market reach but also provide users with a wider range of investment options.

As the importance of the European market continues to grow, ELTFV Exchange will remain closely aligned with regulatory developments, adhering to a strategy of compliance and innovation. The platform aims to provide users with superior services and a safer trading environment. Looking ahead, ELTFV plans to establish strategic partnerships with multiple European financial institutions and technology companies to offer more diversified financial solutions, empowering investors with exceptional trading support in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency market.

Media Contact:

Company: ELTFV Blockchain Service Limited

Contact Person: Faiz Razak

Position in the company: Marketing Director

Email: faiz@eltfv.org

Website: https://www.eltfv.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e39055db-1662-4a5d-b2ce-35457b6f318e

ELTFV Exchange MiCA Regulations ELTFV Exchange MiCA Regulations

