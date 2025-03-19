Coworking Smart Announces Prestigious Recognitions and International Expansion

Brazilian workspace innovator Coworking Smart achieves major milestones, receives prominent industry awards, and initiates international expansion..

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coworking Smart, a leading provider of flexible workspace solutions in Brazil, has announced significant milestones, prestigious industry recognitions, and strategic plans to begin international expansion. Under the visionary leadership of founder and CEO Saulo Da Rós, Coworking Smart has successfully expanded to eight prominent locations across Brasília, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte, proudly serving over 10,000 clients and employing a team of 30 dedicated professionals.

Recently recognized in Brazil’s renowned Exame Magazine’s "Fastest Growing Companies" ranking in 2024, Coworking Smart stands out as the only coworking provider honored, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, exceptional service, and market leadership. Among the more than 3,000 coworking spaces operating in Brazil, Coworking Smart proudly ranks in the Top 10. This exceptional growth is largely driven by the company's innovative low-cost coworking model, which has gained widespread acceptance in the market, saving clients over 2 billion dollars through intelligent and cost-effective solutions.

Saulo Da Rós has personally earned significant accolades, including "Entrepreneur of the Year 2025" by the Latin America Quality Institute (LAQI), "Outstanding Entrepreneur" at the Quality Brasil Awards, and winner of the prestigious Global Recognition Awards.

"Our growth and recognition result from constant innovation, customer-centric solutions, and the relentless dedication of our exceptional team," says Saulo Da Rós, CEO and Founder of Coworking Smart. "Initiating international expansion is a natural next step, enabling us to bring our successful business model to an even broader audience."

Coworking Smart is widely recognized for its innovative approach to coworking and flexible office spaces, significantly influencing Brazil’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Notably, the company has obtained several prestigious certifications, including Great Place to Work (GPTW) and LAQI's Q-ESG, underscoring its commitment to operational excellence, workplace satisfaction, and sustainability.

Saulo Da Rós is also the author of the acclaimed book "O Empreendedor Smart", creator of a popular online business course, and actively mentors entrepreneurs, significantly contributing to Brazil's entrepreneurial landscape. He is also a contributing writer for Entrepreneur.com, where he publishes articles on business and entrepreneurship.

As Coworking Smart initiates its international expansion, the company anticipates bringing its proven model of flexible, efficient, and community-oriented workspace solutions to global entrepreneurs and businesses, continuing its trajectory of impressive growth and industry leadership.

For more information, visit Coworking Smart.

About Coworking Smart

Coworking Smart offers intelligent coworking spaces, virtual offices, and innovative business solutions for entrepreneurs and companies across Brazil, emphasizing sustainability, innovation, and high-quality service.

Media Contact:

Business Name: Coworking Smart

Contact Name: Saulo Da Rós

Contact Email: saulo@coworkingsmart.com.br

Website URL: https://www.coworkingsmart.com.br

Country: Brazil

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.