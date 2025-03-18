Submit Release
Senate Resolution 48 Printer's Number 419

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 419

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

48

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, HUGHES, BOSCOLA, FONTANA, CULVER,

SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, VOGEL, COSTA AND KANE, MARCH 18, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 18, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing March 18, 2025, as "National Natural Gas Utility

Workers' Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Natural gas utility workers construct, operate and

maintain a network of natural gas infrastructure assets that

provide communities across this Commonwealth with warm homes,

businesses and cleaner electricity; and

WHEREAS, It is important for Pennsylvania to honor and

recognize these workers for their contributions to the lives of

Pennsylvanians and the success of this Commonwealth's economy;

and

WHEREAS, At a moment's notice, these brave crews work in all

weather systems and face dangerous conditions in order to

maintain the energy infrastructure of this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The provision of natural gas is an essential

service, and these crews worked tirelessly on the front line

during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that our communities had

the safe and reliable energy that was needed; and

WHEREAS, Working in and around roadways is often required by

Senate Resolution 48 Printer's Number 419

