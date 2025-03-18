Senate Resolution 48 Printer's Number 419
PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 419
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
48
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, HUGHES, BOSCOLA, FONTANA, CULVER,
SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, VOGEL, COSTA AND KANE, MARCH 18, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 18, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing March 18, 2025, as "National Natural Gas Utility
Workers' Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Natural gas utility workers construct, operate and
maintain a network of natural gas infrastructure assets that
provide communities across this Commonwealth with warm homes,
businesses and cleaner electricity; and
WHEREAS, It is important for Pennsylvania to honor and
recognize these workers for their contributions to the lives of
Pennsylvanians and the success of this Commonwealth's economy;
and
WHEREAS, At a moment's notice, these brave crews work in all
weather systems and face dangerous conditions in order to
maintain the energy infrastructure of this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The provision of natural gas is an essential
service, and these crews worked tirelessly on the front line
during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that our communities had
the safe and reliable energy that was needed; and
WHEREAS, Working in and around roadways is often required by
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
