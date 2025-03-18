Senate Resolution 49 Printer's Number 421
PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - WHEREAS, Early intervention, appropriate speech, physical and
occupational therapies and quality education programs enable
individuals with Down syndrome to adapt and thrive; and
WHEREAS, Thanks to advances in medical treatments and
continuing research, life expectancy for individuals with Down
syndrome worldwide has increased dramatically, with a large
majority living beyond 50 years of age; and
WHEREAS, Individuals with Down syndrome consistently prove
their ability to overcome obstacles; and
WHEREAS, With interventions, programs and the support of
family and community, individuals with Down syndrome attend
school and participate in postsecondary opportunities, with many
going on to college; and
WHEREAS, Many individuals with Down syndrome obtain full-time
employment, enter into marriage and participate in their
communities; and
WHEREAS, Individuals living with Down syndrome have excelled
in various fields, including becoming global influencers,
fashion designers, lobbyists, accomplished musicians, teachers,
leaders of large nonprofits and small business entrepreneurs;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize March 21, 2025, as "World
Down Syndrome Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the numerous
contributions that individuals with Down syndrome and their
families make, not only in our great Commonwealth but across the
globe.
