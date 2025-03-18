Senate Bill 466 Printer's Number 418

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 418 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 466 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, MASTRIANO, DUSH, KANE, FARRY, CULVER, HUTCHINSON, COSTA, STEFANO, FONTANA AND SANTARSIERO, MARCH 18, 2025 REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, MARCH 18, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further providing for curriculum, training and education certification management system. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 7383.1(b) of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read: § 7383.1. Curriculum, training and education certification management system. * * * (b) Training.-- (1) Training shall be lecture-based, hands on or online. (2) Training may be conducted at the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy, a county training center, a community college or other approved educational training agency. (3) The training records shall be incorporated into the training and education certification management system 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

