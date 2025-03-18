Senate Bill 466 Printer's Number 418
PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 418
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
466
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, MASTRIANO, DUSH, KANE, FARRY, CULVER,
HUTCHINSON, COSTA, STEFANO, FONTANA AND SANTARSIERO,
MARCH 18, 2025
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
MARCH 18, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further
providing for curriculum, training and education
certification management system.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 7383.1(b) of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 7383.1. Curriculum, training and education certification
management system.
* * *
(b) Training.--
(1) Training shall be lecture-based, hands on or online.
(2) Training may be conducted at the Pennsylvania State
Fire Academy, a county training center, a community college
or other approved educational training agency.
(3) The training records shall be incorporated into the
training and education certification management system
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.