Senate Bill 466 Printer's Number 418

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 418

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

466

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, MASTRIANO, DUSH, KANE, FARRY, CULVER,

HUTCHINSON, COSTA, STEFANO, FONTANA AND SANTARSIERO,

MARCH 18, 2025

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

MARCH 18, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further

providing for curriculum, training and education

certification management system.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 7383.1(b) of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 7383.1. Curriculum, training and education certification

management system.

* * *

(b) Training.--

(1) Training shall be lecture-based, hands on or online.

(2) Training may be conducted at the Pennsylvania State

Fire Academy, a county training center, a community college

or other approved educational training agency.

(3) The training records shall be incorporated into the

training and education certification management system

