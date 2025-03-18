Submit Release
Senate Bill 470 Printer's Number 424

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 424

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

470

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, CULVER, L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, MASTRIANO,

BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, TARTAGLIONE,

STEFANO, ROBINSON, KANE, DUSH AND SANTARSIERO, MARCH 18, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 18, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

further providing for firefighter and emergency service

training and establishing the Secondary Education Fire

Training Pilot Program and the Fire Training Fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1550 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended to read:

Section 1550. Firefighter and Emergency Service Training.--

(a) [Beginning with the 2003-2004 school year and each school

year thereafter, a school district] A school entity or nonpublic

school may offer firefighter and emergency service training as

credit-earning courses to students of the age of sixteen (16)

years or older, except as otherwise provided in subsection (c).

Such courses may include:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

