Senate Bill 470 Printer's Number 424

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 424 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 470 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, CULVER, L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, MASTRIANO, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, TARTAGLIONE, STEFANO, ROBINSON, KANE, DUSH AND SANTARSIERO, MARCH 18, 2025 REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 18, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An act relating to the public school system, including certain provisions applicable as well to private and parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study, further providing for firefighter and emergency service training and establishing the Secondary Education Fire Training Pilot Program and the Fire Training Fund. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 1550 of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended to read: Section 1550. Firefighter and Emergency Service Training.-- (a) [Beginning with the 2003-2004 school year and each school year thereafter, a school district] A school entity or nonpublic school may offer firefighter and emergency service training as credit-earning courses to students of the age of sixteen (16) years or older, except as otherwise provided in subsection (c). Such courses may include: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.