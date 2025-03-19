UPDATE -- NVIDIA, Alphabet and Google Collaborate on the Future of Agentic and Physical AI

Joint Initiatives Span Infrastructure and Open Model Optimizations, Offer Major Strides in Robotics, Drug Discovery and More

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC -- Building on their longstanding partnership, NVIDIA, Alphabet and Google today announced new initiatives to advance AI, democratize access to AI tools, speed the development of physical AI and transform industries including healthcare, manufacturing and energy.

Engineers and researchers throughout Alphabet are working closely with technical teams at NVIDIA to use AI and simulation to develop robots with grasping skills, reimagine drug discovery, optimize energy grids and more. Employing the NVIDIA Omniverse™ , NVIDIA Cosmos™ and NVIDIA Isaac™ platforms, teams from Google DeepMind, Isomorphic Labs, Intrinsic and X’s moonshot Tapestry will discuss milestones from their respective collaborations at the NVIDIA GTC global AI conference.

To power research and AI production efforts for its customers, Alphabet’s Google Cloud will be among the first to adopt the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 rack-scale solution and NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU, also announced today at GTC.

NVIDIA will be the first industry partner to adopt SynthID , a Google DeepMind AI technology that embeds digital watermarks directly into AI-generated images, audio, text or video.

“I’m proud of our ongoing and deep partnership with NVIDIA, which spans the early days of Android and our cutting-edge AI collaborations across Alphabet,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. “I’m really excited about the next phase of our partnership as we work together on agentic AI, robotics and bringing the benefits of AI to more people around the world.”

“Alphabet and NVIDIA have a longstanding partnership that extends from building AI infrastructure and software to advancing the use of AI in the largest industries,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “It’s a great joy to see Google and NVIDIA researchers and engineers collaborate to solve incredible challenges, from drug discovery to robotics.”

Developing Responsible AI and Open Models

Google DeepMind and NVIDIA are working to build trust in generative AI through content transparency.

NVIDIA will be the first external user of Google DeepMind’s SynthID , which embeds digital watermarks directly into AI-generated images, audio, text and video. SynthID helps preserve the integrity of outputs from NVIDIA Cosmos world foundation models, available on build.nvidia.com , helping to safeguard against misinformation and misattribution — all without compromising video quality.

Google DeepMind and NVIDIA also partnered to optimize Gemma, Google’s family of lightweight, open models, to run on NVIDIA GPUs. The recent launch of Gemma 3 marks a significant leap forward for open innovation.

NVIDIA has played a key role in making Gemma even more accessible for developers. Supercharged by the NVIDIA AI platform, Gemma is available as a highly optimized NVIDIA NIM™ microservice, harnessing the power of the open-source NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM library for exceptional inference performance.

In addition, this deep engineering collaboration will extend to optimizing Gemini-based workloads on NVIDIA accelerated computing via Vertex AI.

The Age of Intelligent Robots

Intrinsic is an Alphabet company focused on making intelligently adaptive AI for robotics usable and valuable for manufacturers across industries. Today, the majority of the world’s installed industrial robots are manually programmed, with every movement hard-coded in a complex, expensive process.

Partnering with NVIDIA, the teams have built deeper and more intuitive developer workflows for Intrinsic Flowstate to support NVIDIA Isaac Manipulator foundation models for a universal robot grasping capability. Using foundation models for robotics will significantly reduce application development time and improve flexibility, with AI that can adapt effortlessly. At GTC, Intrinsic will also share an early OpenUSD framework streaming connection between Intrinsic Flowstate and NVIDIA Omniverse — enabling real-time visualization of robot workcells across platforms.

Concurrently, NVIDIA and Google DeepMind are announcing a collaboration with Disney Research to develop Newton , an open-source physics engine accelerated by the NVIDIA Warp framework that is compatible with MuJoCo. Powered by Newton, MuJoCo will accelerate robotics machine learning workloads by more than 70x compared with MuJoCo’s existing GPU-accelerated simulator, MJX.

Applying Innovation to Real-World Challenges

Isomorphic Labs , founded by Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, is reimagining drug discovery with AI. It has built a state-of-the-art drug design engine housed on Google Cloud with NVIDIA GPUs to enable the scale and performance needed to continue developing groundbreaking AI models that can help advance human health.

Tapestry , X’s moonshot for the electric grid, is building AI-powered products for a greener and more reliable future grid. Tapestry and NVIDIA are exploring methods for increasing the speed and accuracy of electric grid simulations.

This joint effort will focus on the challenges of integrating new energy sources and expanding grid capacity to meet the growing demands of data centers and AI, while helping ensure grid stability. The companies will evaluate potential solutions, including using AI to optimize the interconnection process, with the goal of enhancing the planning and modernization of energy infrastructure for a more sustainable future.

The Next Generation of AI-Optimized Infrastructure

Building on its commitment to provide customers with the most advanced AI infrastructure, Google Cloud will be one of the first companies to offer the latest instances of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs — NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition.

Built on the groundbreaking Blackwell architecture introduced a year ago, Blackwell Ultra includes the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 rack-scale solution and the NVIDIA HGX™ B300 NVL16 system. The GB300 NVL72 delivers 1.5x more AI performance than the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72, as well as increases Blackwell’s revenue opportunity by 50x for AI factories, compared with those built with NVIDIA Hopper™. NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell is the ultimate universal GPU for both AI and visual computing workloads across healthcare, manufacturing, retail, live broadcast and other industries.

With last month’s preview launches of its A4 and A4X virtual machines, Google Cloud became the first cloud provider to offer both NVIDIA B200- and GB200-based instances. Now, A4 is generally available — with A4X coming soon — so customers can take advantage of Blackwell’s powerful performance with the added benefits of Google Cloud’s AI Hypercomputer .

Google Cloud and NVIDIA have worked together to optimize popular open-source frameworks like JAX, a popular Python library for machine learning, and MaxText to run efficiently on NVIDIA GPUs at scale. MaxText, an advanced framework for scaling large models across massive GPU clusters, uses optimizations codeveloped with NVIDIA to enable efficient training on tens of thousands of GPUs.

GTC attendees interested in learning more about Alphabet and NVIDIA’s work can visit the Google Cloud booth 914.

