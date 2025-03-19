TGTE Congratulates Canadian MP Anandasangaree for Appointment as Minister of Justice and Attorney General

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --On March 18, 2025, TGTE Prime Minister Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran sent a letter to Canadian MP Gary Anandasangaree, congratulating him on his recent appointment as Minister of Justice and Attorney General.In the letter, Rudrakumaran stated:Your appointment is a recognition of your empathy to persecuted nations and vulnerable and marginal communities, your lifelong dedication to the promotion of human rights around the world, and your impressive legal credentials. It is also a testament to the increasing contribution of Tamils to the betterment of the world at large. Your achievement gave a sense of pride and joy to Tamils across the globe, especially Eelam Tamils.Rudrakumaran also noted:We are confident that you would strive to put an end to impunity for genocide, to ensure “Never Again,” and uphold the rule of law.As we see the rising climate of blaming refugees and migrants for socioeconomic ills, seeing a refugee rise to the highest levels of government is a testament to not only your own talent and willpower but also to Canada’s unwavering commitment to welcoming persecuted people and enabling them to flourish.Rudrakumaran concluded by saying: “…the TGTE congratulates you and salutes the nation of Canada.”* ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE held four internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for an internationally conducted and monitored referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Email: pmo@tgte.orgTwitter: @TGTE_PMOWeb: www.tgte-us.org

