Comer and Luna Applaud the Trump Administration for Releasing JFK Files

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), the chairwoman of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, today praised the Trump Administration for releasing JFK files and providing transparency to the American people.

“President Trump has the most transparent administration in history. President Trump is more accessible to the American people than his predecessor and his administration is releasing critical information to the American people. I commend Rep. Anna Paulina Luna for working with the Trump Administration to bring transparency regarding JFK files. We look forward to our Task Force on Declassification continuing its work with the Trump Administration to provide further transparency on critical issues,” said Chairman Comer.

“Today, after six decades of deception and secrecy surrounding the assassination of President Kennedy, the Trump administration is lifting the veil and giving the American people the truth. I applaud President Trump for following through on his promise of transparency to the American people. By investigating the newly released JFK files, consulting experts, and tracking down surviving staff of various investigative committees, my task force will get to the bottom of this mystery and share our findings with the American people,” said Rep. Luna.

On January 23, 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order (EO) 14176, “Declassification of Records Concerning the Assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” Through this EO, President Trump took the first step to shed light on events that have long been clouded by opacity and shrouded from the public under the guise of classification. On February 11, 2025, Chairman Comer and Rep. Luna wrote to Trump Administration officials seeking a briefing on the documents in custody pertaining to the EO.