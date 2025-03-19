St Albans Barracks / Retail Theft and Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2001877
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: March 18th, 2025, at approximately 1919 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 71 Jay View Drive, Enosburgh, VT (Hannaford Supermarket)
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass and Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Mark Clapper
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 18th, 2025, at approximately 1919 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were dispatched to a reported retail theft at 71 Jay View Drive, Enosburgh, VT (Hannaford Supermarket). Troopers determined Mark Clapper (27) did not pay for several items, he was located with the items then arrested and released on citation. Clapper had also previously been trespassed from Hannaford. Clapper will be arraigned at Franklin County Criminal Court on March 19, 2025, at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/19/25 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Emerson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 917-1819
