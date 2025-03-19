St Albans Barracks / Retail Theft and Unlawful Trespass



STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2001877

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: March 18th, 2025, at approximately 1919 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 71 Jay View Drive, Enosburgh, VT (Hannaford Supermarket)

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass and Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Mark Clapper

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 18th, 2025, at approximately 1919 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were dispatched to a reported retail theft at 71 Jay View Drive, Enosburgh, VT (Hannaford Supermarket). Troopers determined Mark Clapper (27) did not pay for several items, he was located with the items then arrested and released on citation. Clapper had also previously been trespassed from Hannaford. Clapper will be arraigned at Franklin County Criminal Court on March 19, 2025, at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/19/25 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.







