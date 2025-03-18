Governor Abbott Touts Texas Economic Success At Nasdaq Luncheon In Dallas

TEXAS, March 18 - March 18, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas’ economic success and the unique business opportunities that propelled the state to become the modern embodiment of the American dream at a Nasdaq, Inc. luncheon in Dallas. The luncheon celebrated entrepreneur Ross Perot Jr. for his contributions to the thriving Texas economy.

"We’ve seen an acceleration over the past decade in the growth of the financial sector in Texas," said Governor Abbott. "And that growth continues today, with Nasdaq announcing its going to have a regional headquarters here in the great state of Texas. There is not a more diversified state economy anywhere in the United States of America, and that is because of leaders like Ross Perot Jr. Texas has become the home of capital of the United States, and now it is just a natural evolution for Texas to become the home of capital markets in the United States. Texas truly is the epicenter of business in the United States."

Speaking to a room filled with entrepreneurs, business leaders, and economic development organizations, Governor Abbott honored Mr. Perot’s role to help drive the Texas economy to become the economic juggernaut of the nation. The Governor also touted the state’s economy, mentioning that Texas is the No. 1 state for job creation, Best State for Business, and has the 8th largest economy in the world—more than $2.6 trillion. After his remarks, the Governor was presented with the Nasdaq, Inc. Appreciation Crystal.

The Governor was joined by The Perot Group Chairman Ross Perot Jr., Nasdaq, Inc. Chair and CEO Adena Friedman, and Nasdaq, Inc. Executive Vice Chairman Ed Knight.

In 2023, Governor Abbott rang the Nasdaq closing bell to celebrate Texas’ economic achievements and milestones during a virtual bell ringing ceremony with Nasdaq, Inc.