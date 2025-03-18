Governor Abbott Showcases Special Education School Choice Opportunities In Plano

TEXAS, March 18 - March 18, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today met with students with special needs, parents, and educators during a tour of St. Timothy Christian Academy (STCA) and promoted the importance of passing school choice for all Texas families during a media availability in Plano.

"The job of the state is to empower parents,” said Governor Abbott. “Schools like St. Timothy provide parents with an alternative education pathway where each individual student’s needs are met, whether they have special needs or just need to be in a different learning environment. Passing school choice in the state of Texas will empower generations of parents to be able to choose the education pathway that truly is best for their child."

Joined by STCA Board of Directors President Lee Phegley, educators, and students during the media availability, Governor Abbott pledged that Texas will be put on a pathway to become the No. 1 state in the nation for educating students through a universal school choice program. Additionally, Governor Abbott thanked the Texas House of Representatives for standing up for Texas families and for having enough votes to pass their school choice bill, House Bill 3, as the Texas Senate has already passed their version in Senate Bill 2.

Prior to the media availability, Governor Abbott toured St. Timothy Christian Academy and met with students, parents, and educators. The Governor encouraged the St. Timothy students that they can overcome any obstacles, noting that he did not let the accident that left him in a wheelchair stop him from reaching his goals.

St. Timothy Christian Academy supports families by providing education to students with learning differences in grades K-12.