Inaugural Launch of Digital & Media Art Festival 'Loop Lab Busan' set for April 2025

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loop Lab Busan , an innovative media art festival derived from Loop Barcelona , the world’s first artists’ film and video art fair, will make its international debut in Busan from April 23rd to 26th, 2025. This inaugural Asian edition is presented in collaboration with the Busan Museum of Art , offering a fresh perspective on digital and media art. With Busan’s dynamic blend of culture and technology, the festival reflects the city’s spirit of innovation and artistic vibrancy.Loop Barcelona, founded in 2003, has served as a premier platform for the study and promotion of moving images for over 20 years. Recognized globally for advancing time-based media art, it gathers a specialized community annually in Barcelona to explore the latest trends.Following its Barcelona predecessor, Loop Lab Busan features three core programs—Exhibition, Forum, and Art Fair—focused on digital media, emphasizing sustainability, independence, and leadership within the art world. The festival enhances synergies among curators, artists, and collectors while introducing an innovative model for engagement and exchange. Over 23 cultural institutions across Busan will host concurrent presentations through June, showcasing highlights such as the Busan Museum of Art's Digital Subculture and Asian Moving Image exhibitions. Attendees can expect over 120 contemporary artworks by renowned artists like Aldo Tambellini and Yang Fudong.The Loop Lab Busan Forum will run from April 23rd to 26th, covering topics such as art finance and collecting digital art. Additionally, the Busan Museum of Art will hold the Future Museums Forum and the Asia Curators Forum, attended by directors from institutes like CAFA and MACBA. These discussions will examine the role of media art in today’s world.The Loop Lab Busan Fair will take place from April 24th to 26th at the Grand Josun Busan Hotel, featuring a curated mix of international and local galleries from Barcelona, Busan, Berlin, and more. Modeled after its Barcelona counterpart, the hotel-room setting creates an intimate atmosphere that encourages direct engagement with art. The fair includes talks and networking events, enhancing the cultural exchange within the hotel.Jinsuk Suh, Director of the Busan Museum, stated, “Loop Lab Busan is set to create a platform for artistic discourse in the digital age, merging popular culture with contemporary art.” Amy Kim, Director of A-Fluxion, added, “Our aim is to position Korea as a hub for the future-oriented digital art market, expanding access and engagement meaningfully.”Emilio Álvarez, Founding Co-Director of Loop Barcelona, expressed excitement about launching Loop Lab in Asia, emphasizing collaborations that nurture new dialogues in artists’ film and media art.**About the Organizing Institutions:****Loop Barcelona:** Established in 2003, Loop Barcelona is the world’s first platform for promoting the moving image, recognized for fostering international collaborations. It operates annually through three main sections: Loop Fair, Loop Festival, and Loop Symposium.**A-Fluxion:** A-Fluxion is a cultural initiative founded by Artivist, targeting innovative collaborations across arts and industries, providing a next-generation platform for digital art.**Busan Museum of Art:** This institution promotes creativity and artistic exchange in Busan, housing over 3,000 works and facilitating research, education, and exhibitions.**Loop Lab Festival Event Overview:**- **Exhibition:** April – June 2025, Busan Museum of Art, and various cultural venues.- **Forum:** April 25, 2025, Grand Josun Busan Hotel, featuring sessions on Art & Finance, and Digital & Media Art.- **Fair:** April 24-26, 2025, Grand Josun Hotel.For more information and tickets, visit [looplabbusan.com]( https://looplabbusan.com/ ). For inquiries, contact: press@looplabbusan.com.**Key Figures:**- **Jinsuk Suh:** Director of the Busan Museum of Art and Co-Director of Loop Lab Busan, has significantly contributed to the global art scene through various biennales and festivals.- **Amy Kim:** Founder & Director of A-Fluxion and Co-Director of Loop Lab Busan, focuses on sustainable art ecosystems and civic engagement through cultural initiatives.Through this collaborative effort, Loop Lab Busan aspires to expand the dialogue around media art in Asia, fostering creativity, collaboration, and innovation in the digital landscape.

