PHILIPPINES, March 19 - Press Release

March 18, 2025 "Tuloy ang serbisyo": Senator Bong Go lauds inauguration of Multipurpose Buildings in Quezon City as part of his efforts to support local infrastructure development Despite the challenging time following the recent detention of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte abroad, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues to fulfill his mandate as an incumbent senator, attending the inauguration of newly constructed Multipurpose Buildings at Barangays Bagong Silangan Clemencia, Payatas Lower Sampaguita, and Batasan Hills Patibay in Quezon City on Monday, March 17. As the Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Go has been a staunch advocate for local infrastructure development, supporting projects that will directly benefit the residents in communities across the country. "Taga-Quezon City din po ako, nakatira po ako ng sampung taon sa Teacher's Village. Diyan po ako sumasakay ng tricycle. Kapitbahay niyo na po ako dito sa Quezon City," Senator Go shared with the crowd, recalling his roots to the city. The Senator also took a moment to address the crowd about his personal feelings. "Bagama't mahirap sabihin na magandang hapon sa inyo dahil ako po'y nalulungkot na nawalan tayo ng isang ama. Nalulungkot lang po ako dahil matanda na po si Tatay Digong... Pakiusap ko lang po sa inyo na ipagdasal po ninyo si Tatay Digong, ang kanyang kalusugan, kaniyang kaligtasan, at kaniyang kalayaan," he said. Go then shared a memory from his last conversation with FPRRD before his arrest. "Sabi naman sa akin ni Tatay Digong, 'Magtrabaho ka lang, magserbisyo ka lang' at hindi ko naman kinakalimutan ang paalala niya sa akin na unahin 'yung mga programang makakatulong sa mga mahihirap katulad nito," Go recalled. The newly inaugurated multipurpose buildings will serve as venues for community events, disaster relief operations, and other essential public services, providing vital support to the residents of each barangay. The projects, supported by Go alongside Councilor Mickey Belmonte, are designed to strengthen local communities and improve public service delivery. "Noong mga nakaraang dalawang taon, nakapag-inaugurate tayo ng iba't ibang multipurpose buildings. Ito ang mga proyekto na malalapitan niyo po," Go added, highlighting his continued efforts to deliver vital services to the grassroots level. The Senator also acknowledged the support of his fellow public officials, including Mayor Joy Belmonte, Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, Councilors Belmonte, Julienne Medalla, Ranulfo Ludovica, Eden Medina, Clark Valmocina, and Godofredo Liban II, among others. In addition to infrastructure development, the Senator took the opportunity to reaffirm his dedication to improving healthcare through the Malasakit Centers, a program he championed. Senator Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the program. To date, 167 Malasakit Centers have been established across the country, providing crucial medical assistance to over 17 million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). In Quezon City, a major medical hub, Malasakit Centers are available at various hospitals including the Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, East Avenue Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, and the PNP General Hospital. Go concluded, "Patuloy ko pong aalahanin ang paalala ni Tatay Digong na 'Do what is right, dahil hinding-hindi ka magkakamali diyan.'" On the same day, Go also attended the Provincial Board Members League of the Philippines' 33rd National Convention at Century Park Hotel in Malate, Manila.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.