Competing for Rogers $1M Prize: Top Performers from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent
TORONTO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:
- BEVERLY SARAZA (Toronto, ON) received a standing ovation after performing an explosive cover of “Bang Bang” by Jessie J. featuring Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.
- Strongman TULGA (Mongolia) shocked the crowd by holding a 330-pound pole with his teeth while hanging from the ceiling, host Lindsay Ell said it’s “the most dangerous thing I’ve seen on the CGT stage.”
- THE MARTIN BOYS (Woodstock, NB) performed an original country song called ”Miracle Cure,” judge Shania Twain said “that song could be on the radio tomorrow.”
- Comedian SAI KIT LO (Markham, ON) had the judges in stitches, Howie Mandel said “I think you’re going to be in the final!”
- CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! (Toronto, ON) put a clever mashup of “We Will Rock You” by Queen and “Rock You” by Helix, and had the entire audience singing along, Katherine said it was “an ingenious way to share their talent.”
- CHANTAAAAL (Cancon, France) did a drag rendition of “My Heart Will Go On” by Céline Dion, judge Kardinal Offishall said it was “incredibly entertaining.”
- ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS (Toronto, ON) performed a live synchronized drone show with 600 breathtaking lights in a dazzling feat of engineering and artistry.
- America’s Got Talent alumni and viral performer WES-P (Japan) did a risque act that had audiences at the edge of their seat, Shania said it was “so full of suspense!”
- Kardinal hit his Golden Buzzer for singer CARSIM BIRMINGHAM (Vancouver, BC) after his emotional and powerful performance of “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith.
Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada’s Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.
Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, March 18)
THE JAMBO BROTHERS – Stunt
Nairobi, Kenya
Check Out THE JAMBO BROTHERS' Performance
BEVERLY SARAZA – Singer/Musician
Toronto, ON
Check Out BEVERLY SARAZA’s Performance
YUIYUI – Dance
Japan
Check Out YUIYUI’s Performance
TULGA – Variety
Mongolia
Check Out TULGA’s Performance
DEEP SOUTHWEST – Comedy
Chatham-Kent, ON
Check Out DEEP SOUTHWEST’s Performance
THE MARTIN BOYS – Vocal Group
Woodstock, NB
Check Out THE MARTIN BOYS’ Performance
SAI KIT LO – Comedy
Markham, ON
Check Out SAI KIT LO’s Performance
CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! – Vocal Group
Toronto, ON
Check Out CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR!’s Performance
CHANTAAAAL – Singer/Musician
France
Check Out CHANTAAAAL’s Performance
ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS – Variety
Toronto, ON
Check Out ILLUMIN DRONE SHOW’s Performance
WES-P – Variety
Japan
Check Out WES-P’s Performance
CARSIM BIRMINGHAM – Singer/Musician
Vancouver, BC
Check Out CARSIM BIRMINGHAM’s Performance
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, March 25)
THOMAS ROCHELET– Variety
Montréal, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
ERIC MANUEL – Singer/Musician
Florida, USA
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
MICAH THE VELAWESOMERAPTOR – Variety
Acton, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
GERRARDON – Variety
Japan
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
JONATHAN POOLEY – Singer/Musician
Paris, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
MONTREAL TRIO – Variety
Montréal, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
DEEDEE AUSTIN – Singer/Musician
Abegweit First Nation, PEI
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
