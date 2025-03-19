FDA says hemodialysis tube shortage expected to last until fall

The Food and Drug Administration March 14 released a notice on a nationwide shortage of hemodialysis tubes expected to last through early fall. On Jan. 8, B. Braun sent a letter to customers detailing an interruption to the production and supply of certain hemodialysis tubes.



The FDA recommended providers experiencing interruptions or shortages to “use their clinical judgment when developing and implementing conservation strategies.” The FDA said providers should continue providing dialysis treatments to patients, monitor current and future tube supplies, and develop plans and strategies to conserve tube supply, among other recommendations.

