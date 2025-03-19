AHA comments on DEA proposed rule on special registrations for telemedicine prescribing

The AHA today commented on the Drug Enforcement Administration's proposed rule for special registrations for telemedicine prescribing of controlled substances. The proposal outlines three types of registration for providers to replace in-person visit requirements prior to virtual prescribing of controlled substances, as well as a state registration for every state in which a patient is treated by the special registrant. The DEA also proposed that providers be required to review prescription drug monitoring programs in all 50 states and territories after three years.

The AHA expressed support for the concept of a special registration process replacing in-person requirements before the prescribing of controlled substances, but it also noted concerns that the current proposal would be inefficient and unnecessarily burdensome. The AHA recommended a streamlined process enabling prescribers to register as part of the existing licensure framework, among other recommendations.

The AHA also urged the DEA to provide at least a one-year pre-implementation period after the rule is finalized to ensure practitioners can appropriately prepare for changes.