ROBINHOOD ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating RobinHood Markets, Inc. on Behalf of RobinHood Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against RobinHood Markets, Inc. (“RobinHood” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) on behalf of RobinHood stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether RobinHood has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 7, 2025, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") announced that it "has ordered Robinhood Financial to pay $3.75 million to its customers, and fined Robinhood Financial and Robinhood Securities $26 million for violating numerous FINRA rules, including failing to respond to red flags of potential misconduct." FINRA accused Robinhood of giving customers inaccurate or incomplete disclosures associated with its practice of so-called "collaring" market order by converting them to limit orders and found that the trading platform failed to create and implement "reasonable anti-money laundering programs, which caused the firms to fail to detect, investigate or report suspicious activity, including manipulative trading, suspicious money movements and instances where customers' accounts were taken over by third-party hackers." On this news, Robinhood's stock price fell $8.79 per share, or 19.79%, to close at $35.63 per share on March 10, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RobinHood shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.