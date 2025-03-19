TASKUS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating TaskUs, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against TaskUs on February 23, 2022 with a Class Period from June 11, 2021 to January 19, 2022. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of TaskUs have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants claimed that TaskUs had “industry-leading growth and profitability” and a “simply massive” market opportunity. The complaint further alleges that Defendants touted the size of the Company's workforce and “low employee attrition levels” which “leads to lower hiring and training costs.”



On January 20, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC (“Spruce Point”) issued a report titled “Moderating the Bull Case Content” based on its “forensic financial and accounting review” of TaskUs. Spruce Point found that TaskUs, “has a pattern of exaggerated and inflated business claims, including revenue, and is covering-up financial strain with reduced disclosures, cherry-picked market data, and non-standard key performance metrics.” Additionally, Spruce Point stated, “we find evidence of increasing strain in the relationship" between TaskUs and its largest customer Facebook “and believe margins and cash flow are set to contract more than expected.” Spruce Point also stated, “we find a pattern of [TaskUs] embellishing the size of its workforce and making overly optimistic revenue growth claims.”

This disclosure caused the value of TaskUs stock to decline dramatically, resulting in significant harm to investors.

