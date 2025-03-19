Operation Prom Offers Free Prom Dress and Tuxedos to Students in 10 States

Free Prom Dresses and Tuxedos for High School Students

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in 2005, the Operation Prom National Network, Inc. is a national nonprofit organization that provides free prom dresses and tuxedos to students in need. Celebrating 21 years of making prom dreams come true, the organization will host a record number of events this prom season. Teens can find the perfect prom attire– at no cost, in the following locations: New York (Metro NYC & Westchester County), Connecticut (Hartford), New Jersey (Jersey City), Pennsylvania (Philadelphia), Georgia (Baconton), Kansas (Leavenworth), Indiana (Indianapolis), California (San Diego), Louisiana (New Orleans), and Florida (Sarasota).With the rising costs of prom, and the overall expenses students face, the demand for Operation Prom’s services and resources has increased exponentially. “Our organization helps eliminate the financial stress of prom, and we make students feel confident and empowered so that they can celebrate their educational accomplishments with their peers,” says Noel D’Allacco, Founder and President of the Operation Prom National Network, Inc. Last year, the nonprofit distributed over 6,000 formal wear items nationwide. She expects that number will rise this prom season.Thanks to corporate partners, retailers, and people cleaning out their closets, Operation Prom locations across the U.S. are able to have events fully stocked with dresses, tuxedos, suits, jewelry, cosmetics, and other accessories. Students interested in attending an event can visit the organization's website for dates, times and locations.Donations are still being accepted in many locations. Please visit www.PromNationalnetwork.org for more information.For media and photo opportunities at events in your area, please contact:Noel D’Allacco, Founder & PresidentOperation Prom National Network, Inc.(e) hello@promnationalnetwork.org(p) 914-803-2445

