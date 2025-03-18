MPD Statement on Response to Call for Service at the United States Institute of Peace

On Monday, March 17, 2025, at approximately 4 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was contacted by the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO) regarding an ongoing incident at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), located at 2301 Constitution Ave, NW.

The USAO advised MPD that they had been made aware that at least one person was refusing to leave the property at the direction of the acting USIP President, who was lawfully in charge of the facility. The USAO provided the contact information for the acting USIP President, so MPD members could speak directly with him.

MPD members met with the acting USIP President, and he provided the MPD members with documentation that he was the acting USIP President, with all powers delegated by the USIP Board of Directors to that role. The acting USIP President advised MPD members that there were unauthorized individuals inside of the building that were refusing to leave and refusing to provide him access to the facility. MPD members went to the USIP building and contacted an individual who allowed MPD members inside of the building. Once inside of the building, the acting USIP President requested that all the unauthorized individuals inside of the building leave.

Eventually, all the unauthorized individuals inside of the building complied with the acting USIP President’s request and left the building without further incident, and no arrests were made.

