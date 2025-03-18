Attempted Homicide of Salinas Valley State Prison Officer Under Investigation

SOLEDAD, CA – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are investigating the alleged attempted homicide of a peace officer that occurred March 18, 2025, at Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP).

At 8:48 a.m., incarcerated person Anthony G. Ramirez allegedly retrieved an improvised weapon from his waistband and attempted to attack a custody staff member on a dayroom floor. Staff immediately responded, disarming Ramirez and placing him in handcuffs without incident.

Medical evaluations were performed on both the officer and Ramirez, noting no serious injuries.

Ramirez has been placed in restricted housing pending an investigation by the SVSP Investigative Services Unit and the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office for possible felony prosecution.

Peer support and Employee Assistance Program services are being offered to employees. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association was notified.

Ramirez, 43, was most recently returned from parole with a new term from Los Angeles County on May 16, 2008. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder, with enhancements for the use of a firearm and intentional discharge of firearm causing great bodily injury / death.

SVSP opened in 1996 and houses more than 2,400 minimum-, medium-, maximum- and high-security incarcerated persons. SVSP offers academic classes and vocational programs and employs approximately 1,800 people.

Anthony Ramirez