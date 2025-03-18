Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Investors of Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who acquired Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (“Skyworks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SWKS) securities during the period from July 30, 2024, through February 5, 2025 (“the Class Period”). Investors have until May 5, 2025, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On February 5, 2025, after market close, Skyworks announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and provided lower than anticipated revenue guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The Company attributed its results and low guidance to a competitive landscape that had intensified in recent years. Following this news, the price of Skyworks shares declined by $21.39, or approximately 24%, from $87.08 per share on February 5, 2025, to close at $65.60 on February 6, 2025.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, failed to disclose material information concerning Skyworks’ expected revenue for the fiscal year 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Skyworks securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

