Dime Announces Expansion in Manhattan With Hire of Jim LoGatto

Dime Continues to be the Bank-of-Choice for Talented Bankers

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Jim LoGatto has joined the Company as an Executive Vice President. LoGatto will be responsible for growing Dime’s commercial banking business in Manhattan.

Most recently, LoGatto served as Executive Vice President and Director of US Private Banking at Israel Discount Bank of New York. He also held various executive level positions at Wells Fargo Bank and Independence Community Bank. LoGatto began his career at Irving Trust Company and subsequently joined Republic National Bank where he rose to the position of Managing Director.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime, said, “We are excited to attract a banker of Jim’s caliber to our organization. Jim is an extremely seasoned banker with a very strong reputation in the Manhattan marketplace. Hiring Jim is consistent with our stated goal of expanding our deposit and lending presence in Manhattan.”



ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

