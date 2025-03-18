Now Hiring! Special Agent, Forensic Scientist, Legal Instrument Examiner Positions Announced Across the State

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

TBI SPECIAL AGENT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR 1

Criminal Investigations Division: Criminal Investigations & Fire Investigations

6 Vacancies:

Shelby/Tipton

Shelby/Fayette

Sumner

Hawkins/Hancock

Campbell

Wayne/Lawrence/Giles/Maury/Wilson – Fire Investigator

Job Duties:

Responsible for conducting criminal investigations, processing crime scenes, and developing prosecutable criminal cases against persons who violate state and federal laws. Conducts interviews, arrests suspects, and may operate surveillance equipment. Maintains regular contact with law enforcement agencies and witnesses to gather intelligence and conduct investigations. Prepares investigative reports to be used by the District Attorney General’s Office and/or U.S. Attorney Office for prosecution.

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

Monthly Salary: $5,591 – $8,915

Pay Incentives Above the Minimum

5% additional for Education/Skills/Knowledge: Graduate Degree or Relevant Certification

&

Up to 10% for Experience: 2% per year of investigative law enforcement experience

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply for job opening 66514. These positions will be posted on March 18, 2025 – March 24, 2025 for five (5) business days.

***

TBI SPECIAL AGENT FORENSIC SCIENTIST 1

Forensic Biology Unit

1 Vacancy:

Job Duties:

Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and composing technical laboratory reports describing the results of tests. Uses and maintains advanced scientific instrumentation. Consults with criminal court attorneys, and testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis. Serves as a consultant to law enforcement investigators across the state. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other natural or physical sciences; forensic science, or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry.

A transcript with all chemistry credits is required to be uploaded with an employment application in order that the agency is able to properly evaluate a candidate’s eligibility for a position in this classification.

Forensic Biology Applicants must also have completed additional college coursework in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Genetics, and Statistics.

Monthly Salary: $5,591 – $8,915

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). The following position will be posted on March 18, 2025 – April 7, 2025 for fifteen business days. Apply for job opening 66515.

***

LEGAL INSTRUMENT EXAMINER 1

Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) Unit (Davidson County)

4 VACANCIES

Job Duties:

Receives telephonic and electronic inquiries and performs personal identifying information (PII) (e.g., Name, date of birth, etc.) searches of federal and state databases via the Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) Flex-check system. Verifies the Federal Firearm Licensee (FFL) identifying information to process requests. Reviews PII on potential gun buyers and compares it to potential matches in federal and state databases. Adheres to security and privacy regulations and policies to ensure that criminal history information will not be released. Receives, reviews and analyzes criminal record responses and police reports to determine if any prohibiting factors exist. Updates criminal history databases as needed. Notifies the FFL on the final determination of the transaction. Receives telephonic inquiries and answers general questions from the general public and FFL’s. Resolves cases under stringent deadlines in a high stress environment.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Two years of coursework at an accredited college or university.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience with disposition of firearms may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of two years.

Monthly Salary: $3,595 – $5,380

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply for job opening 66516.This position will be posted on March 18, 2025 – March 24, 2025 for five (5) business days.