AOA Medical Honor Society Inducts New Feinberg Members

Feinberg’s chapter of the Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) medical honor society welcomed 42 new members during a ceremony on March 13, recognizing outstanding educational achievements and contributions to medicine.

“This year, we induct the 122nd class of Alpha Omega Alpha here at Northwestern, where we honor students, faculty and house staff for their outstanding achievements in their educational journeys and in their professions,” said Shilajit Kundu, MD, ’07 GME, chief of Urologic Oncology in the Department of Urology and AOA councilor for Feinberg, who welcomed guests to the ceremony.

Kundu introduced Benjamin Singer, ’07 MD, ’10 GME, the Lawrence Hicks Professor of Pulmonary Medicine and associate professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, who delivered a keynote lecture during prior to the induction ceremony.

During his lecture, Singer discussed his journey becoming a physician-scientist in pulmonary and critical care medicine, and key takeaways from treating patients with severe SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia during the COVID-19 pandemic and conducting research to reduce mortality and improve outcomes in these patients.

Benjamin Singer, ’07 MD, ’10 GME, the Lawrence Hicks Professor of Pulmonary Medicine and associate professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, delivered the keynote lecture during this year’s induction ceremony. Photo: Nathan Mandell.

Singer highlighted a recent study in which his team developed a machine-learning approach, which revealed the unsuccessful treatment of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) was actually associated with higher mortality in patients with COVID-19; the same study also showed that that longer stays in the ICU for those patients was due to prolonged respiratory failure, which in turn increased patients’ risk of VAP.

“This is proof of principle, rapid translation and also a story about humility. Revaluating your assumptions, revaluating and learning from the data that you generated,” Singer said.

“It’s an honor to be inducted into AOA and I feel very fortunate that my work and effort has been recognized,” said Scott Wu, a fourth-year medical student who was part of this year’s AOA class. “My great-grandfather, who was one of the first students from China to get their MD in the United States, was inducted into AOA in 1922. I’m glad I could follow suit more than 100 years later and I know my family appreciates this honor, as well.”

This year’s house staff inductees were announced by Joshua Goldstein, MD, senior associate dean for Graduate Medical Education, and professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Neurology and Epilepsy. Marianne Green, MD, vice dean for Education and the Raymond H. Curry, MD, Professor of Medical Education, welcomed faculty inductees to the medical honor society.

Eli Zimmerman, MD, associate dean for Student Affairs, introduced the 32 new student members of the AOA.

“It is an immense honor to be inducted into the AOA. I am incredibly grateful to my family, mentors and community for their unwavering support and investment in my journey. I am humbled to join this legacy of academic excellence, intellectual curiosity, leadership and humanism,” said Rebecca Arteaga, a fourth-year medical student who was inducted into this year’s AOA class.

“I am incredibly honored to be inducted into AOA and to join a community of outstanding colleagues, mentors and physicians who have set an inspiring example for me throughout my four years at Northwestern,” said Faraz Longi, a fourth-year medical student who was part of this year’s AOA class. “This achievement would not have been possible without the mentors who have guided me, the patients who have shaped my learning, and the unwavering support of my family and friends. I look forward to carrying the values of excellence, integrity and service into my future career as I continue my training at Northwestern and give back to the communities that have shaped me.”