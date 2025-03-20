Marie-Claire Giraud: From Harlem to Hollywood – Songs by Duke Ellington and Irving Berlin

Jazz and Opera Singer Marie-Claire Giraud Premieres at 54 Below, April 6, 2025, New York, NY

Marie-Claire Giraud Brings Fresh Life to Timeless Classics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated jazz and opera singer Marie-Claire Giraud is set to captivate audiences with an exciting new performance that reimagines some of the greatest works by two of America's most iconic composers: Duke Ellington and Irving Berlin. This highly anticipated concert, titled From Harlem to Hollywood – Songs by Duke Ellington and Irving Berlin will premiere on April 6, 2025, at 54 Below in New York City, NY.

Fusing the world of jazz and opera, Marie-Claire Giraud’s unique voice and style breathe new life into the beloved works of Ellington and Berlin, adding a contemporary twist while staying true to the rich emotional depth and musical brilliance that made their songs timeless.

Pulitzer Prize-winning composer John Harbison hails Marie-Claire Giraud as “a very versatile and magnetic singer,” and this upcoming performance will showcase her unparalleled ability to breathe new life into beloved classics. Joining Marie-Claire for this musical journey will be an exceptional ensemble of musicians: Matt Baker (piano, bandleader, music director), Paul Gill (bass), Skye Hamilton-Carranza (saxophone), and Pete Van Nostrand (drums). Together, they will deliver an evening filled with the magic of Hollywood’s Golden Age, celebrating the films and songs of two composers who helped define an era.

With a voice that spans both the elegance of opera and the improvisational flair of jazz, Marie-Clair Giraud is known for pushing musical boundaries. For example, in this performance, she not only performs a song from her recently released album by the same name (Caravan), but as she portrays the exotic, rhythmic complexities of "Caravan" by Ellington, she skillfully transitions to convey the sophisticated charm of Berlin’s "Change Partners," offering a fresh perspective on two contrasting yet complementary pieces.

“Both 'Caravan' and 'Change Partners' have very distinct moods and history, but they share a timeless quality.” said Marie-Claire Giraud. “This performance is an exploration of contrast—of rhythm versus melody, of drama versus sophistication. I’m excited to create something that honors both the original spirit of the compositions while offering something unexpected.”

"Caravan," (1937) originally composed by Juan Tizol and arranged by Duke Ellington, has long been recognized for its evocative, mysterious mood and infectious Latin rhythm. It is one of the most iconic pieces of jazz and big band music in history. The song features a captivating mixture of syncopated rhythms and a swirling, almost hypnotic arrangement that draws the listener in. Marie-Claire Giraud infuses this piece with unexpected operatic grandeur, dynamic tempo changes and a sense of impending drama conjured by images of a desert caravan. The exotic tenor of this composition was groundbreaking at the time of its release, establishing Ellington as a visionary composer who, like Marie-Claire Giraud, wasn’t afraid to break boundaries and take risks.

In contrast, Irving Berlin’s "Change Partners" (1938) is a smooth, sophisticated ballad known for elegance, wit, and charm. This song will be given a new dimension as Marie-Claire Giraud brings an operatic voice to Berlin’s jazz-inflected lyrics, delivering both lyrical beauty and depth to the piece. The song originally appeared in the movie Carefree, starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, and its bittersweet lyrics explore the idea of switching partners—not just in dance, but in the shifting, transient nature of relationships. The lyrics are a perfect example of Berlin’s ability to capture both the humor and melancholy of life, transforming personal experiences into universally relatable art.

This performance marks a new chapter in Marie-Claire Giraud’s career, blending the worlds of jazz and opera in new and daring ways. By blending the soulful drama of opera with the improvisational spirit of jazz, these timeless classics will take on new life, highlighting their universal appeal while bringing something exciting and fresh to modern audiences. Marie-Claire Giraud’s acclaimed vocal versatility and ability to merge genres make this concert an unmissable experience for both jazz lovers and opera enthusiasts alike.

About Marie-Claire Giraud

A soprano, jazz singer, songwriter, composer, playwright, and actor, Marie-Claire Giraud’s rich musical background spans continents and genres. Raised in the Bronx, she began her operatic training in Rome, Italy before expanding into jazz and contemporary performance. During the pandemic, Marie-Claire took the time to reflect and channel her creativity into writing her first musical and embracing her true soprano voice.

Her impressive career includes performances with the New York Symphony Orchestra, the United Nations 70th Anniversary Concert, the New York City Opera at Carnegie Hall, and high-profile national anthem performances for the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Islanders at Barclays Center.

Marie-Claire Giraud: From Harlem to Hollywood – Songs from Duke Ellington and Irving Berlin plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 6, 2025 at 7 PM. Cover charges are $51.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) - $62.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). Premiums are $101 (includes $11 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

About 54 Below -A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARD® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below is a premier venue dedicated to celebrating Broadway music and cabaret. With a mission to preserve and expand the art of performance, the venue provides a platform for both emerging and established artists, presenting over 700 shows per year in a setting designed by Broadway’s top scenic, lighting, and sound designers. Located at 254 West 54th Street, 54 Below offers a fine dining experience alongside world-class performances, creating an intimate space where audiences can engage deeply with performers.

About Kenneth Carol Agency

Kenneth Carol Agency is a licensed talent agency in Atlanta, Georgia providing performance opportunities for emerging and established musicians and vocalists in the genres of Jazz, Classical, R&B, World Music, POP, Variety, and (clean) Hip Hop.

1201 W. Peachtree Street NE, Suite 2300

Atlanta, Georgia 30309

800-674-5346

