Scotwork NA Announces New VP of Sales

Miranda Rohrbough, Vice President of Sales at Scotwork North America

Miranda Rohrbough joins the leading negotiation training and consulting company in it's 50th anniversary year

We are thrilled to officially welcome Miranda to Scotwork. Miranda's leadership will be instrumental in expanding our reach and helping more organizations unlock the power of effective negotiation.” — Brian Buck

LOS ANGELES METRO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scotwork North America , a leader in negotiation training and consulting, proudly announces the appointment of Miranda Rohrbough as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Rohrbough will be responsible for driving sales growth and revenue generation, further expanding Scotwork’s industry-leading negotiation solutions across North America.With a track record of success in sales leadership that includes previous roles at Challenger and EZRA, Rohrbough brings deep expertise in business development and strategic growth. Her appointment comes at a significant time as Scotwork North America celebrates its 50th anniversary, reinforcing the company’s commitment to equipping businesses with world-class negotiation skills.“We are thrilled to officially welcome Miranda to the Scotwork team,” said Brian Buck , CEO of Scotwork North America. “Her experience and leadership will be instrumental in expanding our reach and helping more organizations unlock the power of effective negotiation.”As Scotwork North America continues to empower professionals with negotiation mastery, Rohrbough’s leadership will play a key role in shaping the company’s sales strategy and fostering strong client relationships.About Scotwork North AmericaScotwork North America is the leading independent negotiation training and consulting company, helping businesses and professionals improve their negotiation skills and outcomes for 50 years. With its proven 8-Step Approachthat teaches the necessary practical skills for every step of a deal, Scotwork equips teams with the confidence and capability to negotiate better deals, strengthen relationships, and achieve their best possible outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.