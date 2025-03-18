Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,121 in the last 365 days.

Immunovant to Host Investor Webcast at 8:00 AM ET on Wednesday, March 19 to Review Results from Batoclimab Myasthenia Gravis (MG) and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Programs

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will host an investor webcast on Wednesday, March 19th at 8:00 a.m. ET to review results from its Phase 3 study of batoclimab in MG and initial results from its Phase 2b study in CIDP.

Pete Salzmann, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Immunovant, will be joined by Matt Gline, Chief Executive Officer of Roivant, for the call.

Webcast Details

The company will host a webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 19. Please click here to register for the event. The live webcast will also be available under the News & Events section of Immunovant’s website. A replay of the event and presentation will be available immediately following the event.

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a trailblazer in anti-FcRn technology, the Company is developing innovative, targeted therapies to meet the complex and variable needs of people with autoimmune diseases. For additional information on the Company, please visit immunovant.com.

Contact:
Renee Barnett, MBA
Chief Financial Officer
Immunovant, Inc.
info@immunovant.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Immunovant to Host Investor Webcast at 8:00 AM ET on Wednesday, March 19 to Review Results from Batoclimab Myasthenia Gravis (MG) and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Programs

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more