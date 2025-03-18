Kratos Breaks Ground on $50 Million State-of-the-Art Hypersonic System Indiana Payload Integration Facility

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company specializing in defense, national security, and global markets, today announced the groundbreaking of Kratos’ Hypersonic System Indiana Payload Integration Facility (IPIF) in Crane, Indiana. This state-of-the-art 68,000-square-foot office, laboratory, integration and test complex will support critical hypersonic vehicle and payload activities and systems for the Multi-Service Advanced Capabilities Hypersonic Testbed (MACH-TB) program. The project demonstrates Kratos’ commitment to advancing hypersonic system payload integration and test capabilities and expanding crucial infrastructure needed to accelerate the time to Mach 5+ flight testing.





With an investment in construction and equipment estimated to exceed $50 million, the Kratos IPIF is being designed for rapid, affordable preparation of experimental payloads to significantly boost the tempo of flight testing for next-generation hypersonic systems and technologies and to accelerate the development of advanced weapons systems. The facility is expected to create over 100 high-tech jobs, with an estimated average annual wage of $80,000+. IPIF operational readiness is expected by the end of 2026.

The hypersonic system IPIF expands Kratos’ footprint in Indiana and complements the recently announced agreement with Kratos and RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., launching Prometheus Energetics LLC (Prometheus), a new U.S.-based merchant supplier of Solid Rocket Motors (SRMs) and other energetics with Prometheus headquarters and production campus located on an approximate 550-acre site in Bloomfield, Indiana, at ACMI’s National Security Industrial Hub (NSIH).

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos, said: “The Kratos Hypersonic System Indiana Payload Integration Facility represents a strategic investment in our Nation’s hypersonic infrastructure, workforce and capabilities. Kratos is committed to achieving, if not exceeding, the MACH-TB program’s primary goals, which include, increasing the cadence of flight tests and to mature and qualify advanced hypersonic technologies. Kratos’ IPIF will provide a vital commercial launch vehicle environmental test and assembly capability to supplement existing DoD and NASA facilities.”

Mike Braun, Governor of Indiana, welcomed Kratos, highlighting the state’s growing role in national security and advanced defense technology: “Kratos' decision to establish operations here further cements Indiana’s position as a national leader in defense innovation and advanced manufacturing. This investment will not only create high-paying jobs for Hoosiers but will also strengthen our state’s role in supporting the Department of Defense’s critical missions. We are proud to welcome Kratos to Indiana and look forward to future partnership and the economic and technological benefits Kratos will bring to our defense ecosystem and the region.”

Mr. George Rumford, Director of the DoD Test Resource Management Center (TRMC), emphasized the importance of collaboration between DoD and industry to advance national strategic objectives: "As the U.S. accelerates hypersonic development and testing, we must take a ‘whole-of-nation’ approach to ensure our warfighters have the capabilities they need to stay ahead of emerging threats. State-of-the-art facilities in industry such as Kratos’ Indiana Payload Integration Facility will significantly enhance our ability to rapidly test next-generation hypersonic systems.”

The hypersonic system IPIF marks one of several strategic investments Kratos is making in the region located near Naval Support Activity Crane. Designed to serve as a key hub for defense innovation, the facility will support integration activities working with government and industry partners.





State and local leaders joined Kratos executives at the groundbreaking ceremony, recognizing the facility’s importance in supporting regional economic growth and technological advancement.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Kratos to the WestGate@Crane Technology Park and eagerly anticipate their success in the Indiana Uplands’ regional defense community,” said Bryant Niehoff, CEO of the Uplands Science & Technology Foundation (USTF), a nonprofit foundation established to lead the physical development and enhance the vitality of WestGate@Crane. “Collaboration is at the very foundation of our tri-county technology park. Today’s announcement is a testament to our collaborative efforts, backed by local support from the Daviess County Council and Economic Development Corporation, as well as regional and state-level commitment through the IEDC’s READI program, spearheaded in our region by the Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI).”

Kratos remains at the forefront of hypersonic and advanced technology development and testing, providing affordable, high-performance solutions to meet the needs of the U.S. military and allied nations. Kratos was recently selected as the prime contractor for the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic Test Bed (MACH-TB) 2.0 program under Task Area 1, leading the effort to implement efficiency and affordability initiatives to increase hypersonic flight test tempo and effectiveness. Kratos is the only company delivering both propulsion and flyer systems, which includes Kratos’ low cost Erinyes Hypersonic Flyer, Dark Fury, Zeus and Oriole Solid Rocket Motors, along with other Kratos systems and technologies. Kratos provides unmatched innovation, disruptive capabilities, mission responsiveness and affordability to our customers across our portfolio of systems.

