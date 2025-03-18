XIFR INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that XPLR Infrastructure, LP Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against XPLR Infrastructure, LP f/k/a NextEra Energy Partners, LP ("XPLR" or the "Company") (NYSE: XIFR) and certain of its officers. XPLR acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States, including a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The Company also owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The Company changed its name from "NextEra Energy Partners, LP" to "XPLR Infrastructure, LP" in January 2025.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired XPLR securities between January 26, 2021 and January 27, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/xifr.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XPLR was struggling to maintain its operations as a yieldco; (2) Defendants temporarily relieved this issue by entering into CEPF arrangements while downplaying the attendant risks; (3) XPLR could not buy out CEPFs before their maturity date without risking significant unitholder dilution; (4) as a result, Defendants planned to halt cash distributions to investors and instead redirect those funds to, inter alia, buy out the Company's CEPFs; (5) as a result of all the foregoing, XPLR's yieldco business model and distribution growth rate was unsustainable; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in XPLR you have until May 9, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

