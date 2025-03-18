ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr, along with 14 other state attorneys general, has offered his office’s full support in carrying out the efforts of the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism. In a letter addressed to Leo Terrell, who leads the Task Force and serves as Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, the coalition praises the DOJ’s commitment to implementing President Trump’s bold vision to confront antisemitism and pro-Hamas demonstrations on college campuses – ensuring the safety of all students, faculty, and staff and the proper enforcement of federal immigration laws.

“Federal law is clear – you cannot come to our country, engage in violence, harass Jewish students, and support Hamas. You can and will be held accountable,” said Carr. “We’re grateful for an administration that prioritizes public safety and national security, and we’re actively working to strengthen our laws in Georgia to include criminal penalties for those who collaborate with Hamas and other designated foreign terrorist organizations. We will not waver when it comes to keeping people safe, and we will continue to stand with President Trump and the DOJ to combat antisemitism wherever it occurs.”

In their letter, the attorneys general express deep concerns over the rise of antisemitic activity on university campuses, stating that: “For far too long, some universities have fostered an environment where pro-terrorist propaganda, including pro-Hamas propaganda, flourishes, and supporters of these terrorist organizations, including foreign students, feel emboldened to disrupt American education and attack Jewish students.” This follows a prior letter Carr wrote to Columbia University urging its leadership to hold the line against blatantly antisemitic pressure from pro-Hamas activists.

The attorneys general also commend the DOJ’s recent arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian national involved in radical campus protests. The coalition notes that such efforts underscore the importance of addressing foreign nationals who abuse their U.S. green card or visa privileges to engage in anti-American, pro-Hamas demonstrations as such activities may violate both state and federal laws and provide grounds for removal.

Joining Carr in sending this letter are the attorneys general of South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, and West Virginia.

Find a copy of the letter here .