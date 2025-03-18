Submit Release
Judge Jason J. Hammes Investiture - March 14 Photos

The formal Investiture Ceremony for Judge Jason J. Hammes was held on Friday, March 14, 2025 at the Burleigh County Courthouse.  Supreme Court Justices, current and retired district judges, and judicial referees were present.    Judge Hammes is a 2007 graduate of the University of North Dakota School of Law.  He worked in the Minnesota Courts before becoming an assistant state’s attorney in Burleigh County.  He then worked as a prosecutor for the City of Bismarck before becoming a Judicial Referee in 2019.  Judge Hammes was elected to a six-year term beginning on January 1, 2025. 

Presiding Judge Cynthia Feland welcomed honored guests and the Hammes family.

 

Daughter Hannah Hammes spoke of the judge’s even temperament and ability to listen.

 

Daughter Sage Hammes assisted while Judge Feland discussed the significance of the robe.

 

Zack Pelham, SBAND Board of Governors member and ABA Delegate, presented a gavel to Judge Hammes on behalf of SBAND.

 

Chief Justice Jon Jensen administered the official Oath of Office.

 

Judge Hammes spoke of his appreciation for the opportunity to serve as district judge and thanked those who were part of his growth and learning.

