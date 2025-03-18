ADVISORY: Workers need swift action in the face of layoffs and uncertainty

HAWKESBURY, Ont., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government supports are urgently needed as more Canadian job losses are being announced due to U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum exports.

The United Steelworkers union (USW) and the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) are holding a media event in Hawkesbury in Eastern Ontario, with the local unions hit by permanent and temporary layoffs announced by Ivaco over the last two weeks.

WHO: Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) President Bea Bruske, Vice-President Larry Rousseau and USW local union presidents

WHAT: Fighting back against layoffs due to tariffs

WHEN: Wednesday, March 19, 2:30 p.m. Eastern

WHERE: USW Hawkesbury Union Hall, 212-250 Main St. E., Hawkesbury, Ont., K6A 1A5

Three USW local unions represent more than 470 workers at Ivaco’s operations in the Eastern Ontario town of L’Orignal, which produce hot-rolled wire rod and steel billets used in construction, bridges, auto parts and machinery. Ivaco was Canadian-owned until 2004, when it was bought by Heico, an American aerospace and electronics corporation.

On March 7, 30 workers received permanent layoff notices. On March 12, more than 120 people received notices of temporary, one-week layoffs that began this week.

“The company has indicated the tariffs and lack of orders are why we’re getting these job losses and work disruptions,” said Eric Fournier, President of USW Local 7940, which represents 225 workers in Ivaco’s rod mill, including the 120 workers affected by the temporary layoffs.

Speakers at the event include:

Larry Rousseau, CLC Executive Vice-President (Intro remarks)

Jocelyn Bernier, President, USW Local 8794 representing workers at the Ivaco melt shop

Richard Leblanc, USW Area Co-ordinator

Bea Bruske, CLC President

For more information:

Karyne Vienneau, CLC, kvienneau@clcctc.ca, 819-209-6706

Denis St. Pierre, USW Communications, dstpierre@usw.ca, 647-522-1630

