NVIDIA and Storage Industry Leaders Unveil New Class of Enterprise Infrastructure for the Age of AI

Storage Providers Build Infrastructure Featuring AI Query Agents That Tap NVIDIA Computing, Networking and Software to Reason and Rapidly Generate Accurate Responses to Complex Queries

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced the NVIDIA AI Data Platform , a customizable reference design that leading providers are using to build a new class of AI infrastructure for demanding AI inference workloads: enterprise storage platforms with AI query agents fueled by NVIDIA accelerated computing, networking and software.

Using the NVIDIA AI Data Platform, NVIDIA-Certified Storage providers can build infrastructure to speed AI reasoning workloads with specialized AI query agents. These agents help businesses generate insights from data in near real time, using NVIDIA AI Enterprise software — including NVIDIA NIM ™ microservices for the new NVIDIA Llama Nemotron models with reasoning capabilities — as well as the new NVIDIA AI-Q Blueprint .

Storage providers can optimize their infrastructure to power these agents with NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs , NVIDIA BlueField ® DPUs , NVIDIA Spectrum-X ™ networking and the NVIDIA Dynamo open-source inference library.

Leading data platform and storage providers — including DDN , Dell Technologies , Hewlett Packard Enterprise , Hitachi Vantara , IBM , NetApp , Nutanix , Pure Storage , VAST Data and WEKA — are collaborating with NVIDIA to create customized AI data platforms that can harness enterprise data to reason and respond to complex queries.

“Data is the raw material powering industries in the age of AI,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “With the world’s storage leaders, we’re building a new class of enterprise infrastructure that companies need to deploy and scale agentic AI across hybrid data centers.”

NVIDIA AI Data Platform Adds Accelerated Computing and AI to Storage

The NVIDIA AI Data Platform brings accelerated computing and AI to the millions of businesses using enterprise storage for the data that drives their company.

NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, BlueField DPUs and Spectrum-X networking provide an accelerated engine to speed AI query agent access to data stored on enterprise systems. BlueField DPUs deliver up to 1.6x higher performance than CPU-based storage while reducing power consumption by up to 50%, providing more than 3x higher performance per watt. Spectrum-X accelerates AI storage traffic up to 48% compared with traditional Ethernet by applying adaptive routing and congestion control.

AI Data Platform storage infrastructure uses the NVIDIA AI-Q Blueprint for developing agentic systems that can reason and connect to enterprise data. AI-Q taps into NVIDIA NeMo Retriever™ microservices to accelerate data extraction and retrieval by up to 15x on NVIDIA GPUs.

AI query agents built with the AI-Q Blueprint connect to data during inference to provide more accurate, context-aware responses. They can access large-scale data quickly and process various data types, including structured, semi-structured and unstructured data from multiple sources, including text, PDF, images and video.

Storage Industry Leaders Building AI Data Platforms With NVIDIA

NVIDIA-Certified Storage partners are collaborating with NVIDIA to build custom AI data platforms.

DDN is architecting AI Data Platform capabilities into its DDN Infinia AI platform.

is architecting AI Data Platform capabilities into its DDN Infinia AI platform. Dell is creating AI data platforms for its family of Dell PowerScale and Project Lightning solutions.

is creating AI data platforms for its family of Dell PowerScale and Project Lightning solutions. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is infusing AI Data Platform capabilities into HPE Private Cloud for AI, HPE Data Fabric, HPE Alletra Storage MP and HPE GreenLake for File Storage.

is infusing AI Data Platform capabilities into HPE Private Cloud for AI, HPE Data Fabric, HPE Alletra Storage MP and HPE GreenLake for File Storage. Hitachi Vantara is bringing AI Data Platform into the Hitachi IQ ecosystem, helping customers innovate with storage systems and data offerings that drive tangible AI outcomes.

is bringing AI Data Platform into the Hitachi IQ ecosystem, helping customers innovate with storage systems and data offerings that drive tangible AI outcomes. IBM is integrating AI Data Platform as part of its content-aware storage capability with IBM Fusion and IBM Storage Scale technology to accelerate retrieval-augmented generation applications.

is integrating AI Data Platform as part of its content-aware storage capability with IBM Fusion and IBM Storage Scale technology to accelerate retrieval-augmented generation applications. NetApp is advancing enterprise storage for agentic AI with the NetApp AIPod solution built with AI Data Platform.

is advancing enterprise storage for agentic AI with the NetApp AIPod solution built with AI Data Platform. Nutanix Cloud Platform with Nutanix Unified Storage will integrate with the NVIDIA AI Data Platform and enable inferencing and agentic workflows deployed across edge, data center and public cloud.

Cloud Platform with Nutanix Unified Storage will integrate with the NVIDIA AI Data Platform and enable inferencing and agentic workflows deployed across edge, data center and public cloud. Pure Storage will deliver AI Data Platform capabilities with Pure Storage FlashBlade.

will deliver AI Data Platform capabilities with Pure Storage FlashBlade. VAST Data is working with AI Data Platform to curate real-time insights with VAST InsightEngine.

is working with AI Data Platform to curate real-time insights with VAST InsightEngine. WEKA Data Platform software integrates with NVIDIA GPUs, DPUs and networking to optimize data access for agentic AI reasoning and insights and deliver a high-performance storage foundation that accelerates AI inference and token processing workloads.

NVIDIA-Certified Storage providers are planning to offer solutions created with the NVIDIA AI Data platform starting this month.

Learn more by watching the NVIDIA GTC keynote and register for sessions from NVIDIA and industry leaders at the show, which runs through March 21.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ecf8d79-95ab-4140-809f-bd1d6aaa111d

