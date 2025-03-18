The Health Equity Consulting Group Recognized as a Small, Women-Owned Business Advancing Health Innovation & Equity

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Equity Consulting (HEC) Group is proud to announce its official designation as a small, women-owned business, a milestone that underscores its commitment to advancing health equity through groundbreaking innovation, research, and storytelling.This recognition not only affirms HEC’s leadership in health policy, data-driven solutions, and narrative change, but also strengthens its ability to expand strategic partnerships, compete for new opportunities, and drive systemic change in healthcare and population health. As a women-led firm, HEC is dedicated to amplifying diverse voices, leveraging technology for impact, and delivering high-quality, equitable solutions that address the root causes of health disparities."This designation is about more than just recognition—it’s about opening doors for women in health innovation, research, and storytelling," said Dr. Whitney Perkins Witt, President & CEO of HEC . "Women-led businesses bring fresh perspectives to healthcare challenges, and at HEC, we are committed to breaking barriers, driving meaningful change, and ensuring that equity is at the core of every initiative."🚀 Empowering Innovation, Research, and Storytelling to Advance Health EquityWith this designation, HEC is poised to pursue new collaborations, secure funding opportunities, and further its impact in transforming healthcare systems, public health programs, and community-based initiatives. The firm specializes in:Health Innovation & AI-Driven Solutions – Utilizing advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and digital health platforms to enhance healthcare access, quality, and outcomes.Research & Evaluation – Conducting high-impact studies that provide evidence-based insights to shape policies, improve care models, and measure the effectiveness of health interventions.Storytelling & Narrative Change – Producing digital storytelling initiatives, documentary films, and strategic communication campaigns to humanize data and amplify lived experiences.Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) & Equity Strategies – Partnering with organizations to address systemic barriers to healthcare, including racial and economic disparities.As HEC expands its footprint, it remains steadfast in its mission to drive transformational change at the intersection of research, technology, and storytelling."We are excited to continue growing as a mission-driven, women-led firm, providing organizations with the tools, strategies, and insights they need to build healthier, more equitable communities," said Dr. Witt. "By combining cutting-edge research with the power of storytelling, we create solutions that inspire action and catalyze real change in healthcare and beyond."About The Health Equity Consulting GroupThe Health Equity Consulting (HEC) Group is a women-owned firm dedicated to transforming health equity through innovation, research, and storytelling. HEC partners with public and private organizations to develop AI-driven solutions, conduct high-impact research, and produce digital storytelling initiatives that address health inequities and social determinants of health.For more information, please contact info@healthequityconsulting.com.

