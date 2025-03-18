H.R. 1474, International Nuclear Energy Financing Act of 2025

H.R. 1474 would require the Department of the Treasury to advocate for multilateral development banks to provide technical and financial assistance to promote the use of nuclear energy in foreign countries. Under the bill, the Administration would report on the effectiveness of those efforts as part of an existing annual report.

On the basis of information about similar diplomatic efforts and reporting requirements, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Sunita D’Monte. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.