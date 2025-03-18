CREDIT UNIONS FOR KIDS HOSTS 20TH WINE AUCTION RAISING $2.2 MILLION FOR CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS

Milestone event generates more than $18 million over the last 20 years.

Palos Verdes, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Credit Unions for Kids Wine Auction celebrated its 20th annual event, raising a record $2.2 million for 11 CMN Hospitals on March 14, 2025, at Terranea Resort in Palos Verdes, Calif., and launched with a new Leadership Summit featuring insightful sessions for credit union leaders. The annual event has raised more than $18 million for CMN Hospitals over the last 20 years.

More than 500 credit union leaders, business partners, and hospital representatives gathered for an evening of fine wine and spirited bidding. This year’s theme, “Rhapsody: A Fusion of Jazz & Blues,” set the stage for an elegant black-tie affair, where guests came together to make a profound impact on children’s healthcare.

“This evening remains a beacon of hope as we celebrate 20 years of support for such an inspirational cause,” said Bill Cheney, co-chair of this year’s event and president and CEO of SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union.

Darren Williams, president and CEO of Wescom and co-chair for this year’s event, shared his deep appreciation for the credit union community. “Every year, we come together with a common goal—to support CMN Hospitals in their mission to assist children and families in need. Their dedication to this important cause is truly admirable.”

A highlight of the evening was the story of 11-year-old miracle child Uma Bevacqua, who survived a harrowing avalanche in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., where she was buried under the snow for 15 minutes without a heartbeat. Uma received extensive treatment and rehabilitation at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, where she received expert care and made a remarkable recovery. She now enjoys an active life, including playing volleyball.

“We are deeply grateful to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for their tireless dedication to improving the lives of children and families in need,” said Tony Boutelle, the president and CEO of Origence. “Together, we have created a night to remember, celebrating the miracles and the generous contributions that have made this event a resounding success.”

Preceding the auction, the inaugural Credit Union Leadership Summit took place on March 13, 2025, bringing together more than 40 credit union executives for thought-provoking discussions on leadership and purpose-driven organizations. Co-hosted by Tony Boutelle and Ben Ma, senior account executive of Visa, the summit featured keynote sessions from Aimee Daily, PhD, CEO of CMN Hospitals, on leading with authenticity, and customer service expert, author, and speaker Dennis Snow on building a culture of service excellence. A closing fireside chat featured industry leaders, including Aimee Daily, Darren Williams, and Bill Cheney, discussing building purpose-driven organizations.

An executive committee directs the Credit Union for Kids Wine Auction, with the committee’s CEOs representing the benefitting hospital(s) in their area:

Ana Fonseca, Logix FCU (Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles)

Bill Cheney, SchoolsFirst FCU (Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Davis Children’s Hospital, Rady Children’s Hospital)

Bill Birnie, Frontwave Credit Union (Rady Children’s Hospital)

Brett Martinez, Redwood CU (UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland)

Carrie Birkhofer, Bay FCU (Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System)

Chuck Fagan, Velera

Darren Williams, Wescom CU (Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, CHOC Children’s)

David Tuyo, University CU (Children’s Hospital of Losa Angeles)

Doug Wright, Mission FCU (Rady Children’s Hospital)

Elizabeth Dooley, Educational Employees CU (Valley Children’s Healthcare System)

Erin Mendez, Patelco CU (UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland)

Joan Opp, Stanford FCU (UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland)

John Cassidy, Sierra Central CU (retired) (UC Davis Children’s Hospital)

Kathy Jumper, Orange County’s CU (Children’s Hospital of Orange County)

Keith Sultemeier, Kinecta FCU (Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, Children’s Hospital of Orange County; Cottage Children’s Medical Center)

Mark Meyer, Filene Research Institute

Matt Kershaw, Clark County CU (St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Renown Children’s Hospital)

Nader Moghaddam, Financial Partners CU (Children’s Hospital of Orange County; Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Rady Children’s Hospital)

Nicholas Ambrosini, Valley Strong CU (Lauren Small Children’s Center at Memorial Hospital)

Ron Sweeney, Sierra Central CU (UC Davis Children’s Hospital)

Rudy Pereira, Premier America CU (Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles)

Scott Simpson, CA & NV CU League

Teresa Freeborn, Kinecta FCU (retired) (Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles)

Terrance Williams, TruStage

Tony Boutelle, Origence

This year’s event title sponsor was Origence, the presenting sponsor was Velera, and the premier sponsors were Allied Solutions, the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues, TruStage, and Visa.

The 2026 California and Nevada Credit Unions for Kids Wine Auction will occur on March 13, 2026, at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California.

About Origence

Origence provides lending technology solutions credit unions need to advance their total origination experience. We were established in 1994 as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and have helped thousands of credit unions process more than 97 million applications, including 8.6 million applications in 2024. Our solutions include indirect lending, loan and account origination, auto shopping, marketing automation, lending operations, and more. Learn more at www.origence.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Credit Unions for Kids and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Credit Unions for Kids is the brand under which America’s credit unions fundraise for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The collaborative effort, driven by a “people helping people” philosophy, includes individual credit unions, local chapters, state leagues/associations, two national trade organizations, business partners, and several trade publications. Founded in 1996, Credit Unions for Kids has raised more than $200 million for affiliated children’s hospitals. Annually, credit unions are the fifth largest corporate contributor to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The credit union community established a wonderful legacy at hospitals across the country, funding breakthrough research, numerous programs and services, and construction of new facilities. Fundraising activities run the gamut from major events to online giving campaigns to paper balloon icon sales. For more information on Credit Unions for Kids and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, please contact Nick Coleman at (515) 339-1723 or ncoleman@cmnhospitals.org.

Attachment

Alison Barksdale Origence 817-219-6281 alison.barksdale@origence.com Nick Coleman Children's Miracle Network 515-339-1723 ncoleman@cmnhospitals.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.