Estacada clean water infrastructure project wins EPA award for innovation, backed by DEQ funding

The City of Estacada received a WATERS award Tuesday from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in recognition of its innovative and effective use of its Oregon Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is loaning the city $5.5 million through this low-interest loan program to replace its 1963 wastewater treatment plant.

“EPA is pleased to recognize Estacada for their effective use of tax dollars to reduce costs for their residents and protect the Clackamas River,” said EPA Regional Administrator Emma Pokon. “The new infrastructure funded by EPA and Oregon DEQ is more efficient and helps the City meet the requirements of the Clean Water Act. It’s a great example of local government working with the State and EPA to serve the public.”

“DEQ is proud to see the City of Estacada’s project highlighted through this award,” said Water Quality Administrator Jennifer Wigal. “This is a great example of DEQ’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund supporting local community infrastructure and achieving multiple benefits for the community and the environment.”

"The funding for the City of Estacada's new wastewater treatment plant ensures a sustainable solution for addressing immediate concerns for water quality and the opportunity to foster future economic growth," said Assistant City Manager, Elaina Turpin.

“The City of Estacada recognizes that there are over 300,000 drinking water users who take their water from the Clackamas River downstream from our plant. With the new plant we are able to ensure that we are good stewards of our river,” said Mayor, Sean Drinkwine.

Like many cities, Estacada faces the compounding issues of aging infrastructure and a growing population. The new treatment plant funded by the loan will provide capacity to serve anticipated growth, ensure compliance with water quality requirements and be energy efficient. Since the loan is low-interest and includes $500,000 of principal forgiveness, the project is more affordable for the city and ratepayers.

The new facility will use membrane bioreactive technology to produce clean effluent. The plant is 90% engineered currently. The plant is expected to break ground in the fall of 2025, with completion within 18-24 months.

EPA’s WATERS award program seeks to recognize a few projects that are Well-planned, Affordable, include innovative ideas or technology that is Transferable to other communities, provide benefits for water or energy Efficiency, or help make the community more Resilient or Sustainable. DEQ Clean Water State Revolving Fund staff nominated the City of Estacada because the project will deliver energy efficiency, resilience and sustainability benefits. The project features premium efficiency motors and an advanced membrane bioreactor treatment process that will exceed all current and anticipated future water quality standards and ensure long-term environmental benefits.



About DEQ’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund

DEQ’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program acts like an environmental infrastructure bank by providing below-market rate loans to eligible recipients for water infrastructure projects. As money is paid back into the state's revolving loan fund, DEQ makes new loans to other recipients for high priority, water quality activities. Repayments of loan principal and interest earnings are recycled back into the program to finance new projects that allow the funds to "revolve" at the state level over time. Since 1990, the program has loaned more than $1.6 billion to over 200 Oregon communities, counties, irrigation districts, and other public agencies and districts.

##

Media Contacts