SME, Leader in Manufacturing Workforce Solutions, Announces Speakers for Upcoming SME FUSION Event
SME FUSION: The Manufacturing Industry’s Workforce Event
DETROIT, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SME, the nonprofit committed to accelerating widespread adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and building North America's talent and capabilities, announced the confirmed speakers and panelists today for its workforce development event, SME FUSION. The event, which serves as a platform for industry, academia and community-based organizations to collaborate, innovate, and shape the future of the manufacturing workforce, will take place April 8-10 at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, MI.
SME FUSION keynotes, panels and roundtable sessions will cover manufacturing’s biggest workforce challenges and opportunities, including:
“We are entering an exciting phase in the evolution of manufacturing, where collaboration and innovation will shape the workforce of today and tomorrow," said Jeannine Kunz, SME executive director & CEO. “SME FUSION offers a powerful platform to bring together voices from across the manufacturing sector. This event will provide actionable insights, foster meaningful partnerships, and equip attendees with the tools they need to tackle the industry’s most pressing workforce challenges. Together, we will inspire and drive the transformation of the manufacturing workforce, empowering employers and communities to take their next steps towards success in this rapidly changing landscape.”
Over two dozen manufacturing and workforce development leaders will participate as speakers, including:
Industry & Consultants
Higher Education
Associations, Non-Profits & Government
In addition to dynamic keynote addresses and panel discussions, SME FUSION will feature interactive workshops and powerful networking opportunities. These sessions are always a highlight as attendees connect with others tackling and uniquely solving the same challenges. The time is designed to provide actionable strategies and ensuring the seamless transfer of institutional knowledge.
Additional speakers and panelists will be announced in the coming weeks, and the full event agenda can be accessed here.
SME FUSION is open to all individuals passionate about shaping the future of manufacturing and those who are committed to building a robust, future-ready workforce. Registration is now open, and those interested in attending can find more information about the event and secure their spot by visiting SME FUSION’s website.
About SME
Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.
Media Contact:
Marirose Sartoretto
Communications Specialist, SME
msartoretto@sme.org
Tel. +1 248.798.2961
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf27fb47-063e-40a2-b5e6-1105efac095c
