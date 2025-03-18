California strengthens its position as the global AI leader with new working report issued by experts and academics

AI is already changing the world, and California will play a pivotal role in defining that future. As the fifth-largest economy in the world and the birthplace of the tech industry, California continues to dominate this sector as the leader in AI. The state is home to 32 of the 50 top AI companies worldwide. In addition to championing responsible use of this emerging industry, California is harnessing its potential to increase efficiency and support state operations.

Studying AI’s risk and opportunities

Today’s working report is a result of the Governor’s convening of leading experts on artificial intelligence and policy to help California develop workable guardrails for deploying generative AI (GenAI), focusing on developing an empirical, science-based trajectory analysis of frontier models and their capabilities and attendant risks. Authors include the “godmother of AI,” Dr. Fei-Fei Li, Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University and Founding Co-Director of Stanford’s Human-Centered AI Institute; Mariano-Florentino “Tino” Cuéllar, President of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and member of the National Academy of Sciences Committee on Social and Ethical Implications of Computing Research; and Dr. Jennifer Tour Chayes, Dean of the College of Computing, Data Science, and Society at UC Berkeley.

The working report includes recommendations on ensuring evidence-based policymaking, balancing the need for transparency with considerations such as security risks, and determining the appropriate level of regulation in this fast-evolving field. As a working white paper, the authors invite public participation. Academics, experts, and other stakeholders can submit comments or suggestions regarding their recommendations here.

California’s AI global leadership

California has launched efforts to help the state take advantage of this emerging technology, while also creating responsible policy guardrails to protect Californians, businesses, and workers. In 2023, Governor Newsom signed an executive order laying out California’s measured approach to state GenAI procurement. That EO has shaped the future of ethical, transparent, and trustworthy GenAI deployment, all while California remains the world’s GenAI leader.

Harnessing the power of AI

In 2024, Governor Newsom announced the state’s efforts to help utilize GenAI technologies to solve challenges, everything from reducing traffic to helping address homelessness.

Governor Newsom also co-hosted a GenAI summit in May 2024 with leaders across academia, industry, civil society, and government to discuss how the state can best use this transformative technology on behalf of Californians.

First-of-its-kind effort with NVIDIA

In August 2024, the state partnered with NVIDIA to launch a first-of-its-kind AI collaboration. The initiative, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom and NVIDIA founder & CEO Jensen Huang, aims to:

Train students, educators and workers

Support job creation and promote innovation

Use AI to solve challenges that can improve the lives of Californians

Among other goals, it strives to bring new AI resources into community colleges from NVIDIA – including curriculum and certifications, hardware and software, AI labs and workshops, and more – to open new pathways for students, educators, and workers to learn new skills and advance their careers.

Staying ahead of threats

Last year, Governor Newsom also signed a series of bills to crack down on sexually explicit deepfakes and require AI watermarking, protect performers’ digital likenesses, and combat deepfake election content.