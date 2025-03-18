Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,109 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Youth Fishing Rodeo Schedule Set for 2025 Season

Dozens of events offer safe and free fishing for children and teens

Photo of boy holding a fish next to a pond

A young angler with his catch during a 2024 youth fishing rodeo near Easton. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages youths ages 3 to 15 to try their hand at fishing or hone their angling skills at any of Maryland’s 51  happening across the state this year. 

DNR is working with dozens of organizations in 16 counties to offer free and engaging fishing opportunities for thousands of youth from spring until late fall. Many events are held in Maryland State Parks and other public lands.

Children’s fishing rodeos have a long history in Maryland, some originating more than 60 years ago. The events are designed to provide fishing opportunities in a safe environment, teach basic angling skills, and help children develop an ethic of environmental stewardship. Maryland’s youth fishing rodeo program receives financial support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.

In 2024, many Maryland residents enjoyed fishing rodeos. The program provided fishing opportunities for more than 3,300 children.

While all the rodeos are free and open to the public, some venues have space limitations. Attendees should visit the department website and call the contact number listed to register. Attendees should also check the online rodeo schedule for any cancellations or rescheduling.

A county by county list of the scheduled fishing rodeos can be viewed by on the DNR website.

Fishing licenses are not required for children under 16 years of age. Adults and teens can purchase a license online in person at license agent locations. The purchase of licenses, fishing tackle, ammunition, boats, and marine fuel funds our fish and wildlife conservation work.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryland Youth Fishing Rodeo Schedule Set for 2025 Season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more