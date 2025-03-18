Maryland Youth Fishing Rodeo Schedule Set for 2025 Season

March 18, 2025

Dozens of events offer safe and free fishing for children and teens

A young angler with his catch during a 2024 youth fishing rodeo near Easton. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages youths ages 3 to 15 to try their hand at fishing or hone their angling skills at any of Maryland’s 51 happening across the state this year.

DNR is working with dozens of organizations in 16 counties to offer free and engaging fishing opportunities for thousands of youth from spring until late fall. Many events are held in Maryland State Parks and other public lands.

Children’s fishing rodeos have a long history in Maryland, some originating more than 60 years ago. The events are designed to provide fishing opportunities in a safe environment, teach basic angling skills, and help children develop an ethic of environmental stewardship. Maryland’s youth fishing rodeo program receives financial support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.

In 2024, many Maryland residents enjoyed fishing rodeos. The program provided fishing opportunities for more than 3,300 children.

While all the rodeos are free and open to the public, some venues have space limitations. Attendees should visit the department website and call the contact number listed to register. Attendees should also check the online rodeo schedule for any cancellations or rescheduling.

A county by county list of the scheduled fishing rodeos can be viewed by on the DNR website.

Fishing licenses are not required for children under 16 years of age. Adults and teens can purchase a license online in person at license agent locations. The purchase of licenses, fishing tackle, ammunition, boats, and marine fuel funds our fish and wildlife conservation work.