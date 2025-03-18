Mom Your Business Introduces “Fractional,” New Program to Support Developing Entrepreneurs in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mom Your Business, a leading platform supporting socially and economically disadvantaged women entrepreneurs in Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania, today launched Fractional, an innovative new program that provides fractional executives and a suite of valuable resources and guidance that business owners in the region need to succeed.

A fractional executive operates as a part-time, cost-effective C-Suite-level consultant that serves critically needed functions for small businesses that don’t have the capacity to support full-time executive staff.

“We understand that scaling a business requires more than just knowledge—it takes execution,” said Tanya Morris, the CEO of Mom Your Business (MYB). “Fractional will provide entrepreneurs with the strategic expertise they need to grow sustainably. By connecting small business owners with experienced fractional executives in finance, operations, marketing, and technology, we're giving them access to the people and insights they need to grow and create jobs.”

Fractional is supported with funding from JPMorgan Chase. Details about the program can be found at: mybfractional.com.

Delivering customized business advice and support

MYB’s Fractional is tailored to meet the diverse needs of aspiring entrepreneurs, who can sign up here. The program will host a series of free virtual, expert-led sessions, where business leaders learn the ins and outs of Fractional leadership and best practices in the whole range of key business disciplines. An executive coach provides a business assessment for each participant that identifies and confirms the type of Fractional consultant the business owner needs.

Ultimately, “Match Day” officially connects participants to an experienced Fractional CFO, COO, CMO, or CIO, who in turn helps the business owner work on real, actionable solutions, for example:

Documented processes to streamline operations

Improved financial strategies for sustainable growth

Stronger systems to enhance efficiency

A strategic marketing plan

A clear roadmap to scale



Fractional is also partnering with LaunchPad, a “learn-and-earn” workforce development program designed to prepare students from traditionally underrepresented groups for well-paying careers in tech and related fields. LaunchPad will identify talented students that can help Fractional participants build their capacity and take on key, labor-intensive projects, identified by Fractional consultants, such as logistics, web site updates, and social media management, among others.

“At MYB Fractional, we believe access to executive-level expertise shouldn’t be a barrier to small business growth. Our partnership with J.P. Morgan allows us to expand our impact, providing entrepreneurs with the strategic support they need to build sustainable businesses. Whether it’s financial planning, marketing strategies, or operational improvements, we are committed to equipping small business owners with the tools for success,” said Devon T. Horace, Program Coordinator of MYB Fractional.

About Mom Your Business

Entrepreneurship is at the core of Mom Your Business (MYB), which sees new enterprise development as a powerful pathway out of poverty. Since its inception in 2017, MYB has equipped more than 600 Black and Brown women with the skills, resources, and capital (more than half a million dollars to date) necessary to start new businesses and achieve both personal and professional success. MYB provides comprehensive support to these leaders in the form of business accelerators, pitch competitions, mentoring, and events designed to inspire, educate, and elevate.

Devon T. Horace info@mybfractional.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.