ARLINGTON, VA., March 17, 2025 — Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Lean Cuisine® and STOUFFER’S® frozen meals due to the potential presence of wood-like material.

This recall is isolated to a limited quantity of batches of the following items: Lean Cuisine® Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine® Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine® Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and STOUFFER’S® Party Size Chicken Lasagna that were produced between August 2024-March 2025. These products were distributed at major retailers in the U.S. between September 2024-March 2025. This recall does not involve any other Lean Cuisine® or STOUFFER’S® products.

We are taking this action after consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue, including one potential choking incident to date.

Batch codes can be identified on the side of the product packaging. Please utilize reference images below and look for the ten-digit batch code prior to the best before date.

Lean Cuisine® Butternut Squash Ravioli

Batch Numbers: Corresponding Best Before Dates: 4261595912 OCT2025 4283595912 NOV2025 4356595912 JAN2026 5018595912 FEB2026 5038595912 MAR2026

Lean Cuisine® Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

Batch Numbers: Corresponding Best Before Dates: 4311595912 DEC2025 5002595912 FEB2026 5037595912 MAR2026 5064595912 APR2026

Lean Cuisine® Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

Batch Numbers: Corresponding Best Before Dates: 4214595511 SEPT2025

STOUFFER’S® Party Size Chicken Lasagna (96oz)

Batch Numbers: Corresponding Best Before Dates: 4262595915 OCT2025 4351595915 JAN2026 5051595915 MAR2026 5052595915 MAR2026

Consumers who have purchased these products should not prepare or consume the product and should return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or a full refund. For any further support needed, please contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST.

We are actively investigating the source of the wood-like material. We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it.

We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on this recall and will cooperate with them fully.

The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.