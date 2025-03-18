WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, Customer Relationship Management Market Rise at a CAGR of 11.1% Projected to Reach USD 96.39 Billion by 2027 . The global customer relationship management (CRM) market was valued at $41.93 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $96.39 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2020 to 2027. The comprehensive study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.● Key Takeaways of the Study:The increase in the demand for CRM software among SMEs is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.The rapid digitization among enterprises is expected to create wide growth opportunities for the industry in the future.The growing integration of AI in CRM has automated more complex processes in enterprises, enabling them to drive their sales and gain huge profits.● Major factors driving the growth of the market:The customer relationship management market has witnessed significant growth due to the increasing emphasis on customer engagement for longer periods and the growing use of CRM software among SMEs worldwide. Furthermore, the rapid digital transformation in enterprises due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic is predicted to create immense growth opportunities for the landscape in the future. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of bringing your own device (BYOD) ecosystem due to surge in use of smartphone among individuals is anticipated to fuel the industry's growth over the analysis period.● Regional Growth Dynamics:The industry is also examined across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the strong economic growth along with ongoing development in customer retention and engagement. Furthermore, the major shift toward digital transformation, cloud deployment and rapid technological advancements among small and medium businesses in the region are the major factors expected to drive the regional growth of the market. ● Latest Trends in the Customer Relationship Management MarketAI in CRM: The integration of AI and robotic process automation is having a profound impact on CRM. This intelligent technology not only automates manual, time-consuming tasks such as data entry, but also automates complex processes like customer segmentation, predictive lead scoring, and sales forecasting.CRM Chatbots: These are mainly used for customer service, marketing, e-commerce, and sales. They can follow-up post-purchase, offer support, collect feedback and conduct surveys, and recommend personalized products and content based on past interactions.Hyper-personalization: Unlike traditional personalization strategies, hyper-personalization interprets customer intentions more accurately, picks up on subtleties, and delivers highly tailored customer experiences. It displays specially curated products, services, promotions, content, and recommendations to every customer. They can follow-up post-purchase, offer support, collect feedback and conduct surveys, and recommend personalized products and content based on past interactions.Hyper-personalization: Unlike traditional personalization strategies, hyper-personalization interprets customer intentions more accurately, picks up on subtleties, and delivers highly tailored customer experiences. It displays specially curated products, services, promotions, content, and recommendations to every customer.● Competitive Landscape:ZOHO CORPORATION PVT. ● Competitive Landscape:ZOHO CORPORATION PVT. LTDAUREA SOFTWARE INCSUGARCRMINSIGHTLY, INCSAP SEMICROSOFT CORPORATIONSALESFORCE.COM, INCORACLE CORPORATIONSAGE GROUPPEGASYSTEMS● Key Questions Answered in the Intelligent StudyWhat are the emerging trends shaping the market?What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional industry by various segments?Which company accounted for the highest share in the landscape?What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the industry's growth? 