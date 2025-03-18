Investors in Venture Global, Inc. Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before April 18, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – VG

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Venture Global, Inc. ("Venture" or the "Company") (NYSE: VG) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Venture investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all shareholders that purchased stock pursuant and/or traceable to Venture’s registration statement for the initial public offering held on or about January 24, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, Venture completed its initial public offering on January 27, 2025, selling 70 million shares at $24.00 per share. On February 5, 2025, TotalEnergies, an energy company that was a target customer of Venture, rejected opportunities to become a long-term customer of Venture, citing lack of trust. In particular, TotalEnergies CEO, stated that he was approached by Venture to see if the company would be interested in a long-term supply contract for liquefied natural gas from the Calcasieu Pass terminal in Louisiana, but he rejected the offer “because of what they are doing.” Venture is currently facing legal challenges from existing large clients, such as BP and Shell, due to delays in supply contracts as Venture commissions its projects. Given the fact that defendants ability to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the world and to continue development of Venture’s five natural gas liquefication and export projects depends on customer contracts, defendants’ failure to account for and address these issues caused statements in Venture’s registration statement to be false and/or materially misleading at the time of the initial public offering.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Venture during the relevant time frame, you have until April 18, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

